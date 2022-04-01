Home Business Wire ISAE-SUPAERO Achieves a Scientific First in the Exploration of Mars
Business Wire

ISAE-SUPAERO Achieves a Scientific First in the Exploration of Mars

di Business Wire

TOULOUSE, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NASA’s Perseverance rover has been surveying Mars’ Jezero crater for more than a year. He recorded for the first time the “sound environment” of the red planet thanks to the Martian microphone developed by ISAE-SUPAERO, on board the US-French instrument SuperCam. An international team publishes in Nature on April 1, 2022 the scientific analysis of these sounds.

The ISAE-SUPAERO “Space Systems in Planetology & Applications” research team has been convinced for years of the scientific interest of developing a microphone to better understand Mars. On the heritage of large-scale space missions with the Jet Propulsion laboratory Caltech such as InSight, or its contributions to Earth Science missions like the French agency CNES Stratéole-2 stratospheric balloons, the Institute has in fact been working for more than 10 years on modeling tools to study the interaction of planetary atmospheres with rocky planets.

In addition to the design and testing of the SuperCam microphone, ISAE-SUPAERO scientists have played a pioneering role in atmospheric analyzes of the red planet and the results are very promising:

“For example, we have, for the first time, high-frequency measurements of the turbulence of the Martian atmosphere, a key parameter in Martian climatology models. More broadly, the data collected will allow us to do comparative planetology, that is to say, to develop models applicable to the planet Mars, to ultimately better understand its differences with the Earth,” says David Mimoun. , who leads the microphone science team at ISAE-SUPAERO.

For the next step, ISAE-SUPAERO, in collaboration with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and CNES, is already working on the next solar system exploration missions. The next destination will likely be the planet Venus, which is similar to Earth in size, although its temperature of 400 degrees and surface pressure of 90 atmospheres make it technically very difficult to explore.

Analysis of the climate patterns of Earth-like planets is essential to understanding the global warming we are experiencing. This mission to Venus, expected within 10 years, will include stratospheric balloons that will allow scientists to explore the internal structure of this planet, thanks in particular to knowledge relating to the propagation of sound in carbon dioxide acquired during the Mars 2020 mission.

Contacts

Leïla Colaud

Leila.c@oxygen-rp.com

Articoli correlati

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. Announces Commencement of an Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Relating to Its Warrants

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) (“PLAYSTUDIOS” or the “Company”), the creator of the playAWARDS loyalty platform and an...
Continua a leggere

European Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market Vendor Benchmark Report 2021-2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "European Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to...
Continua a leggere

Austria: Data Centre Landscape Report 2022-2026: Revenues are Forecast to Grow by 65% – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Austria: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Austrian market...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
juniper networking cybersecurity

Zero Trust: un modello di cybersecurity per la nuova era del lavoro

Sicurezza