ISACA Unveils 2026 Global Events Slate for Digital Trust Professionals

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ISACA--ISACA, a global association empowering the workforce advancing trust in technology, has released its 2026 event schedule, with both in-person and virtual opportunities. ISACA’s events offer expert insights in the areas of digital trust, cybersecurity, audit, governance, risk, privacy and emerging technologies for leaders worldwide.

Flagship Conferences:

ISACA North America Conference | 6-8 May 2026 | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA & Virtual

The premier event for business technology professionals, offering deep dives into digital trust and emerging tech trends.

Governance, Risk, and Control (GRC) Conference (Co-hosted with The Institute of Internal Auditors - IIA) | 17-19 August 2026 | San Diego, California, USA & Virtual

A must-attend event for governance, risk, and compliance professionals, providing key insights into risk management and internal audit trends.

ISACA Europe Conference | 7-9 October 2026 | Munich, Germany

Bringing together European leaders in digital trust, cybersecurity, and governance.

ISACA Virtual Conference | 1-3 December 2026 | Virtual

Virtual Learning & Leadership Development:

ISACA Virtual Student Summit | 5-6 February 2026 | Virtual

A free event for ISACA student members and recent graduates

Webinars: ISACA hosts multiple live webinars each month, covering key industry topics. Webinars are free for ISACA members (US$75 for non-members) and available on demand for one year.

Virtual Summits: These half-day deep dives into hot topics led by industry experts are free for ISACA members (and up to US$225 for non-members) and on demand for up to three months.

Virtual Workshops: These immersive 2-day virtual training events explore topics around ISACA's new Advanced AI certifications. These workshops will provide an overview of the concepts included in the certifications and the requirements to qualify for these designations.

Member-Experience Leadership Series: These virtual events feature high-profile speakers providing strategic insights into leadership and professional growth. Attendees must be ISACA members to access.

SheLeadsTech: LeadHERShip Webinars – This special series empowering women in tech is free to attend and allows ISACA members to earn CPE. Upcoming sessions include: "How Gen Z is Shaping the Future of Cybersecurity" – Kyla Guru (7 April 2026) "Negotiating Your Seat at the Table" – Elisabeth Prager (2 June 2026) "Ascending to Leadership: A 5-Step Blueprint " – Sirisha Kuchimanchi (1 September 2026)

– This special series empowering women in tech is free to attend and allows ISACA members to earn CPE. Upcoming sessions include:

Customized Corporate Training:

Organizations can tailor ISACA’s training programs for IT assurance, security, governance, and risk management professionals through on-site and virtual options.

For more details on ISACA’s 2026 events, visit: www.isaca.org/training-and-events.

About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) champions the global workforce advancing trust in technology. For more than 55 years, ISACA has empowered its community of 195,000+ members with the knowledge, credentials, training and network they need to thrive in fields like information security, governance, assurance, risk management, data privacy and emerging tech. With a presence in more than 190 countries and with more than 230 chapters worldwide, ISACA offers resources tailored to every stage of members’ careers—helping them to thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape, drive trusted innovation and ensure a more secure digital world. Through the ISACA Foundation, ISACA also expands IT and education career pathways, fostering opportunities to grow the next generation of technology professionals.

