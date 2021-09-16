ISACA to Host Inaugural ISACA Conference Europe Virtual Event

Event topics range from data ethics laws and blockchain to cloud security and auditing artificial intelligence

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#isaca–Next month, ISACA will host the first-ever ISACA Conference Europe, an event focused on emerging technologies, best practices, and leadership development. The conference will take place virtually 20-22 October featuring topics for business technology professionals as they navigate their transformational roles.

ISACA Conference Europe sessions range from 25-75 minutes in length and provide the opportunity to earn up to 19 continuing professional education credits. Conference tracks focus on IT audit, IT governance, COBIT, CMMI, cybersecurity, privacy, risk, performance improvement, emerging technologies, and leadership development & career management.

Sessions will be presented live via ISACA’s virtual conference platform, and many will feature a live Q&A with speakers. Attendees will have extended access to the sessions and content so they may view them at their own pace. Session topics include data ethics laws, blockchain, CMMI V2.0, cloud security, auditing artificial intelligence, quantum computing, privacy compliance, and much more.

Opening keynote speaker Dr. Beau Lotto, neuroscientist and world-renowned expert in perception, will share why trading certainty for doubt increases our capacity to adapt, lead, innovate, and thrive in the darkness of “I don’t know.” Magician and entrepreneur Vinh Giang will use the themes of perspective, empowerment, goal setting, and positive mindset during his keynote to encourage attendees to believe in positive changes in their lives and business ventures. Shivvy Jervis, founder of the FutureScape 248 lab, will close the event with her keynote on the intersection of digital breakthroughs, scientific discoveries, and brain chemistry and how they can elevate business and our future.

One In Tech, an ISACA Foundation, will host a workshop, “Allies Required: Your Role in the Evolving Digital Trust Workforce,” which will discuss the importance of allies and advocates in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within an organization. Participants will learn more about the role of an ally and how they can use the tools provided in the session to proactively and routinely champion inclusion.

ISACA Conference Europe encompasses topics previously found at ISACA events like CACS, CSX and Capability Counts. More details and registration for the conference can be found at https://www.isaca.org/conferences/isaca-conference-europe. Companies interested in participating as a sponsor can contact sponsorship@isaca.org.

ISACA has additional offerings this quarter, including:

Virtual Instructor-Led Training and Training Weeks Advancing Your IT Auditing Skills, 20-24 September Data Analytics and Visualization for Auditors, 27-30 September IoT Fundamentals, 14-15 October Privacy and Data Protection Simulation, 18-21 October

Training Week in New Orleans, LA, USA, 6-9 December, featuring exam preparation for CISM, CISA, Cybersecurity Fundamentals, and Data Science Fundamentals. This is an in-person event with safety practices in place: masks are required, and the classrooms will allow for optimized social distancing.

Free webinars on topics including securing hybrid environments, ISACA’s blockchain framework, building operational resilience, managing third-party risk, and active directory security.

ISACA will also host EVOLVE, its first-ever emerging tech conference, taking place virtually 16-17 November.

For more information, visit: https://www.isaca.org/training-and-events/.

About ISACA

For more than 50 years, ISACA® has equipped individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations, and enabled enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation.

