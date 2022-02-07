ISACA Makes 2022 Conferences More Globally Accessible With Hybrid Format and New Pricing

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ISACA, a global association serving business technology professionals, announced its annual ISACA Conference series schedule for 2022, as well as additional training and learning opportunities focused on emerging technologies, innovation and best practices. To connect with more IT professionals across the globe, ISACA has lowered its pricing for the ISACA Conference series in each of the six regions that host an event: Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America and Oceania. The ISACA Conference, hosted as a hybrid event when in-person gathering is possible, is now up to more than 50% reduced from its previous price in certain regions.

“As we continue to navigate the learning needs of IT professionals amidst a global pandemic, ISACA believes that providing more accessibility is key to best serving our attendees,” said Christy Bares, director of event operations and services at ISACA. “ISACA is working to promote community, inclusivity and equity in the IT and information security fields. Offering hybrid meetings at a more attainable price will allow for an expanded audience to participate, connect and learn. Understanding emerging technologies is critical to survive and thrive in the IT industry, and these price drops will help more professionals become prepared to advance to new roles or to enter the IT space.”

The ISACA Conference features sessions of varying lengths that will cover topics related to audit, risk, governance, information security, cybersecurity, capability and maturity models, privacy, and emerging technologies. Sessions dedicated to career development, as well as bridging workforce and tech education gaps through One In Tech, an ISACA Foundation, will be included.

ISACA’s 2022 conferences and educational events are listed below. For a list of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, as well as the full schedule of trainings and free webinars, visit www.isaca.org/training-and-events.

2022 ISACA Conferences

ISACA Conference Latin America, 6-8 April 2022, Cuidad de Panamá, Panamá, and Virtual



This conference is hosted en español.



www.isaca.org/isaca-conference-latin-america

ISACA Conference North America, 4-6 May 2022, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, and Virtual



www.isaca.org/isaca-conference-north-america

ISACA Conference Africa, 20-22 July 2022, Kampala, Uganda, and Virtual



www.isaca.org/isaca-conference-africa

Governance, Risk and Control (GRC) Conference, co-hosted with The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), 22-24 August 2022, Orlando, Florida, USA, and Virtual



www.isaca.org/grc-2022

ISACA Conference Oceania, tentatively September 2022, Australia and Virtual



More information will be available at www.isaca.org/training-and-events/conferences

ISACA Conference Europe, 19-21 October 2022, Rome, Italy, and Virtual



www.isaca.org/conferences/isaca-conference-europe

ISACA Conference Asia, tentatively December 2022, Bahrain and Virtual



www.isaca.org/isaca-conference-asia

Virtual Training Weeks and Virtual Instructor-Led Training

ISACA offers several learning options for professionals beyond conferences: day-long, topic-based trainings; in-depth courses over several days, held virtually, and, when local health and safety guidelines allow, in person. Topics currently scheduled include certification exam prep for Certificate in Cloud Auditing Knowledge (CCAK), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and Certified Information Security Manager (CISM). More opportunities and topics will be posted to www.isaca.org/training-and-events/online-training/virtual-summits when available.

Dates for Q1 of 2022 include:

CISM Exam Prep Course—8-11 February 2022

Certificate in Cloud Auditing Knowledge—1-4 March 2022

CISA Exam Prep Course—22-25 March 2022

Virtual Summit

These free, one-day events offer a deep dive into hot topics and feature several sessions led by industry expert speakers. Details will be posted to www.isaca.org/training-and-events/online-training/virtual-summits when more information is available. The next available virtual summit is on the topic of data protection on 16 March 2022.

Online Webinars

ISACA offers free webinars throughout the year, and webinars are archived for one year from their posting for additional access. ISACA members may earn free continuing professional education credits (CPE) for attending ISACA webinars. To view upcoming, recent and archived webinars, visit www.isaca.org/training-and-events/online-training/webinars.

On-Site Trainings

Enterprises can customize their own ISACA trainings for their teams. Select from on-site and virtual options for IT assurance, control, security and governance professionals. For more information, visit www.isaca.org/enterprise/enterprise-training.

Past Events On-Demand

Stream video of expert-led audit, privacy, risk, cybersecurity and governance presentations recorded live at ISACA global conferences and events. Viewers can earn CPEs for these sessions; for more information, visit www.isaca.org/training-and-events/online-training/cpe-on-demand.

For additional information on ISACA’s global events and education, visit www.isaca.org/training-and-events.

About ISACA

For more than 50 years, ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has equipped individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations, and enabled enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation.

Contacts

Emily Van Camp, +1.847.385.7223, communications@isaca.org

Kristen Kessinger, +1.847.660.5512, kkessinger@isaca.org