ISACA Introduces Two New CMMI Courses for Building Safety and Security Capabilities

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strengthening the capabilities that keep their organizations safe and secure is a key concern for many enterprises, and ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) has launched two new courses during the ISACA Conference North America this week—Building Security Excellence and Building Safety Excellence—to help them do just that.

These courses provide professionals with training to improve their organization’s capability to facilitate and manage security and safety activities, and improve performance to protect the organization’s entire ecosystem—including personnel, resources and information. While the courses are now available, the related changes to the CMMI Appraisal System (CAS) are underway and expected to take place in the second half of 2022.

The Building Security Excellence and Building Safety Excellence courses provides students with best practice insights for holistically defining security and safety strategies, approaches, activities, and functions. This includes identifying and evaluating security and safety needs and constraints, prioritizing and planning relevant approaches to address those needs and constraints, responding to and preventing harmful events and incidents, and protecting and defending against safety incidents and security threats and vulnerabilities.

“Through ISACA’s CMMI Product Suite, organizations have access to a range of tools and best practices that can support them in improving key capabilities that enhance business performance,” says Ron Lear, ISACA Vice President of Frameworks and Models. “Ensuring that safety and security are an integral part of these capabilities is essential for any organization, and this new training will provide them with additional knowledge and guidance to strengthen these areas.”

Building Security Excellence and Building Safety Excellence are designed for CMMI Lead Appraisers, CMMI Instructors, Appraisal Team Members, and CMMI Associate certified individuals who are interested in building their organization’s capability in the areas of security and safety. The courses provide the prerequisite training necessary for qualified individuals to serve on a CMMI Appraisal Team for Security and Safety appraisals.

Individuals interested in completing these courses must have successfully completed the Foundations of Capability course and the CMMI Associate Exam.

The Building Security Excellence and Building Safety Excellence courses come together as a bundle and cost US$2,000, which includes a voucher to take the CMMI Professional for Security and Safety Exam, if qualified. There is currently a 50% early-bird discount being offered for these two courses, which ends 31 August 2022. For more information, visit https://cmmiinstitute.com/store/building-sec-and-saf-excellence-bundle.

For more information on the CMMI Product Suite visit www.isaca.org/enterprise/cmmi-performance-solutions.

For more than 50 years, ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations, and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation that supports IT education and career pathways for under-resourced, under-represented populations.

