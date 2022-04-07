ISACA Conference North America 2022 Explores Emerging Technologies and Tech Career Development

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ISACA will host its ISACA Conference North America 2022 hybrid event, 4-6 May 2022, in New Orleans, LA, and virtually. The ISACA Conference, hosted in six regions in 2022—Latin America, North America, Asia, Africa, Oceania and Europe—features sessions of varying lengths that will cover topics related to IT audit, risk, governance, information and cyber security, capability and maturity models, privacy, and emerging technologies.

The event will allow for IT professionals from around the world to network, earn up to 32 continuing professional education (CPE) credits, and learn from a diverse group of expert speakers. Sessions will focus on privacy threats, ransomware, cloud, robotic process automation, machine learning, artificial intelligence, quantum computing threat defense, blockchain, CMMI governance, managing changing regulations, auditing cybersecurity, zero trust, malicious trends, supply chain management, COBIT, professional communication strategies, and more.

Dr. Poppy Crum will provide the opening keynote presentation for ISACA Conference North America, “How Personalized Data Will Change the Way We Experience the World—and Why Not to Fear It.” Crum will explore how we can build trust in personalized technology and how future uses of personalized data will allow us to experience the world differently.

Tim Brown, SolarWinds CISO and Vice President of Security, will join in conversation with Rob Clyde, ISACA Board Director, for a session that explores the lessons learned from the SolarWinds cyberattack of 2020, which has been called the most comprehensive and sophisticated known cyber breach to date. The SolarWinds experience has many takeaways that vendors, enterprises, governments and customers can implement to better protect themselves, which Brown and Clyde will discuss.

Kate O’Neill will provide the closing keynote, “The Future of Trust.” O’Neill will discuss how, in an era characterized by disagreement over basic facts, where algorithmically optimized social media platforms show us the truths we most want to see, the roles of truth and trust in ethics, in systems design and in human experience strategy are crucial for us to understand.

Virtual attendees will be able to attend many sessions and will also experience streamed content from the event as a part of ISACA Buzz, a series of interviews with session speakers, thought leaders and ISACA insiders. The online platform also allows for a virtual booth, chat, and game center to connect with sponsors, ISACA leaders and other attendees.

Attendees are invited to register for the ISACA Awards Gala on 4 May at Marche New Orleans. The formal evening event will celebrate outstanding contributions that advance ISACA’s professional community, as well as networking, live music, and New Orleans-inspired refreshments. The ISACA Awards include global achievement recognition, ISACA Hall of Fame, chapter awards, and awards for certification exam top scores. The gala is US$100 to attend; the virtual gala experience will be 25 May 2022 so a global audience can experience the awards in a unique online, interactive celebration, complete with an inspiring keynote. For more information about the ISACA Awards and gala, visit https://store.isaca.org/s/community-event?id=a334w000004eQbdAAE.

Attendees may also choose to attend a two-day pre-conference workshop (2-3 May 2022): Supply Chain Risk Management; Hands-On Incident Response for Ransomware; Robotic Process Automation (RPA) & the Auditor; and Cybersecurity Fundamentals. Each workshop is US$750 and worth 14 CPE. To learn more about the workshops and to register, visit https://store.isaca.org/s/community-event?id=a334w000004TXbEAAW#/Special-Progams.

COVID-19 precautions, including vaccination or proof of negative test, will be in place.

For more information, and to register, visit https://www.isaca.org/training-and-events/conferences/isaca-conference-north-america-2022-splash. For additional information on ISACA’s global events and education, visit www.isaca.org/training-and-events.

About ISACA

For more than 50 years, ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has equipped individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations, and enabled enterprises to train and build quality teams. A global professional association and learning organization, ISACA leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation.

Contacts

Emily Van Camp, evcamp@isaca.org, +1.847.385.7223



Kristen Kessinger, communications@isaca.org, +1.847.660.5512