ISACA Awards Gala to Recognize Outstanding Technology Professionals for Exceptional Contributions

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#awards–Every year ISACA members and tech professionals worldwide serve their organizations and industries with exemplary achievements and noteworthy contributions to advancing technology. Outstanding IT audit, risk, governance, privacy and cybersecurity professionals are being recognized with ISACA’s 2022 Global Achievement Awards and Hall of Fame inclusion for their accomplishments and contributions that advance the professional community and exemplify ISACA’s purpose: helping individuals and organizations realize the positive potential of technology.

The recipients of the 2022 Global Achievement Awards, Chapter Awards, Certification Exam Top Scores, and the 2022 class of the Hall of Fame will be recognized at the in-person ISACA Awards Gala in New Orleans on Wednesday, 4 May at 6:30 pm and at the virtual ISACA Awards Gala on 25 May at 9 a.m. CDT (UTC-5). Tickets are US $100 for the in-person gala in New Orleans and US $25 for the virtual gala, which will include a featured speaker.

Global Achievement Award Winners



The following recipients of the 2022 ISACA Global Achievement Awards will be recognized at each Gala:

ISACA Technology for Humanity Award: Code Your Dreams, USA



“For leadership in empowering the next generation of civic-minded technologists.”

ISACA Educational Excellence Award: Andre Pitkowski, CRISC, CGEIT, Professor, SENAC University, Brazil



“For significant contributions to undergraduate student education in IT governance and information security, and empowering future and current ISACA members and professionals.”

ISACA Inspirational Leadership Award: Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Chief Information Technology Officer, National Information Technology Development Agency, Nigeria



“For leadership in bridging the digital divide by providing computers and other IT infrastructure to rural areas and schools and for providing virtual libraries.”

ISACA Innovative Solutions Award: Eventcombo, USA



“For enabling community connections and continuing education virtually during a global pandemic through innovative EventTech solutions.”

Hall of Fame Inductees



The 2022 class of the Hall of Fame—members honored for showing exemplary dedication to advancing ISACA’s purpose through volunteer service and/or member engagement activities— are member-nominated inductees:

Abdul Hamid Abdullah, CISA (Singapore)

Steven Ross, CISA, CDPSE (USA)

Nalin Wijetilleke, CISA, CGEIT (New Zealand)

Frank Yam, CISA (Hong Kong)

Turhan Yükseliyor, CISA, CRISC, CISM, CGEIT, CDPSE (Turkey)

“ISACA values the passionate contributions of our members and professionals across our industry,” said Julia Kanouse, ISACA chief membership officer. “Our 2022 award recipients and Hall of Fame inductees have made a meaningful impact in the global professional community, and we are honored to recognize their achievements.”

To learn more about the ISACA Awards Gala and register for the in-person and/or virtual event, visit www.isaca.org/awards-gala.

Nominations for the 2023 Global Achievement Awards, Chapter Awards and the Hall of Fame will be open from 15 May to 15 August. To nominate an outstanding colleague, organization or program, visit https://isaca.secure-platform.com/a/page/awards/aboutawards.

To learn more about the ISACA Awards Program, including the Certification Exam Top Score and Chapter Award recipients, visit www.isaca.org/awards.

About ISACA

For more than 50 years, ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations, and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation that supports IT education and career pathways for under-resourced, under-represented populations.

