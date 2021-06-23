IronNet Wins Major Amazon Web Services (AWS) Global Award

IronNet, an AWS APN Partner, is named Best Cybersecurity Solution for Public Sector Organizations by AWS as part of its 2021 Global AWS Public Sector Partner Awards

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IronNet announced today that it was named Best Cybersecurity Solution for Public Sector Organizations by Amazon Web Services as part of the 2021 Global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Partner Awards.

IronNet won the Global Best Cybersecurity Solution award for its unique Collective Defense platform, including its IronDefense network detection and response (NDR) and IronDome real-time threat intelligence sharing solutions.

The AWS Global Public Sector Partner Awards recognize leaders in the channel playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions using AWS Cloud technology.

IronNet’s Collective Defense platform enables organizations to detect known and unknown threats targeting customers operating on AWS, hybrid cloud, and on-premise infrastructures. IronDefense applies advanced behavioral detection techniques in all environments to detect cyber anomalies often missed by traditional cybersecurity tools. These anomalies are then shared anonymously and in real time among members of an IronDome Collective Defense community — which is composed of a group of related organizations such as a supply chain or an industry sector — providing members with advanced warning of incoming attacks so they can respond proactively. The platform also allows participants to collaborate in real time about threats by sharing context and insights from the participating members. This exponentially increases a security team’s capacity to detect, triage, and respond to threats targeting their organizations and agencies.

Bill Welch, co-CEO of IronNet, said, “As both public and private sector organizations accelerate their digital and cloud transformation efforts to better serve their constituents, they are at the same time battling a major escalation of ransomware and other cyberattacks, which divert critical resources away from their core mission. IronNet is proud to work with AWS to offer a unique level of threat detection and collaboration through Collective Defense, allowing both public and private sector organizations to benefit from a radar-like view of incoming attacks. A Collective Defense approach is the only way to gain the upper hand against attackers and protect organizations in this demanding era of cybersecurity threats.”

IronNet’s Collective Defense platform enables public sector organizations and the private sector contractors that serve them to address President Biden’s May 2021 Executive Order on cybersecurity by:

providing deep visibility into threats to agency networks

enabling active threat hunting and identification of anomalies

offering broad and consistent sharing of information about attacks on U.S. government and contractors

promoting consistent real-time collaboration on cyber and incident response activities across public and private organizations, and

enabling the adoption of a zero-trust approach.

“Every year we are impressed by how our Partners continue to innovate using cloud technology, helping their customers raise the bar on mission success, and this year is no different,” said Sandy Carter, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs, AWS. “IronNet’s Collective Defense platform is a game-changer that enables groups of organizations in the public sector to collaborate in a truly operational way, share attack intelligence in real time, and add a new layer of proactive protection to their AWS Cloud environments.”

IronNet, along with the other award winners, will be recognized at a special online event hosted by the CUBE on June 30, 2021. To learn more about how IronNet’s Collective Defense platform is adding unique value to public sector organizations, register to attend The AWS Public Sector Partner Awards 2021 on the CUBE.

About IronNet

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet Cybersecurity is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing a high number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today.

In March of 2021, IronNet and LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DFNS) (“LGL”) announced that they entered into a definitive business combination agreement that will result in IronNet becoming a public company. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named “IronNet, Inc.” and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol “IRNT.”

