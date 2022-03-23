Home Business Wire IronNet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on April...
IronNet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on April 6, 2022

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective Defense℠, today announced that its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results will be released Wednesday, April 6, 2022, after market close. Following the press release, IronNet management will host a conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET.

Fiscal 2022 Q4 Earnings Call

Date:

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET

Webcast:

https://ir.ironnet.com

Dial-in number:

201-689-7807

A replay will be posted after the conference call.

About IronNet

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: “IRNT”) is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing a number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today. For more information, visit www.ironnet.com.

IronNet Investor Contact: Nancy Fazioli: IR@ironnet.com
IronNet Media Contact: Brian Bartlett, Rational 360: Media@ironnet.com

