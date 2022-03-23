IronNet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on April 6, 2022

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective Defense℠, today announced that its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results will be released Wednesday, April 6, 2022, after market close. Following the press release, IronNet management will host a conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET.

Fiscal 2022 Q4 Earnings Call

Date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Webcast: https://ir.ironnet.com Dial-in number: 201-689-7807

A replay will be posted after the conference call.

