IronNet to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results on June 14, 2022

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective Defense℠, today announced that its fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results will be released Tuesday, June 14, 2022, after market close. Following the press release, IronNet management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.

 Fiscal 2023 Q1 Earnings Call

Date:

 

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Time:

 

5:00 p.m. ET

Webcast:

 

https://ir.ironnet.com

Dial-in number:

 

201-689-7807

A replay will be posted after the conference call.

About IronNet

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: “IRNT”) is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing a number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today. For more information, visit www.ironnet.com.

IronNet:

IronNet Investors: Nancy Fazioli: IR@ironnet.com
IronNet Media: Bridget Bell: Media@ironnet.com

