Iron Mountain Wins Google Cloud Financial Services Customer Award

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iron Mountain Incorporated ® (NYSE:IRM), the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, today announced that it has received a Google Cloud Customer Award for its work with a large financial institution. This award was presented at global digital experience, Google Cloud Next 21’, on October 12th.

Google Cloud recognized Iron Mountain for its expertise in mortgage document processing and investment in training machine learning models to automate document classification and data extraction and validation, deliver advanced exception management and unlock insights for a large financial services company.

“We’re proud to be one of the first recipients of the Google Cloud Customer awards,” said Guido Tamburini, SVP, Global Industries and Solutions for Iron Mountain. “Our automation-first mindset and the advances we’ve made in technology allow our customers to be more responsive, access their information faster, shorten cycle times and produce richer data analytics – all together yielding higher market share and revenue as well as reducing costs.”

The Iron Mountain mortgage solution delivers operational and cost efficiencies and scalability while managing risk and evidencing compliance. Iron Mountain Insight® Content Services Platform leverages Google Cloud’s Document AI and Iron Mountain custom built models and allows customers to automate and speed up their document processing, adding structure to unstructured content, while unlocking value and insights from their data.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, storing and protecting billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER™ to transform their businesses. Through a range of services including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

