Iron Mountain to Participate in Wells Fargo 2022 TMT Summit

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services, today announced that Barry Hytinen, Executive Vice President & CFO will present at the Wells Fargo 2022 TMT Summit in Las Vegas on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 10:40 am PT (1:40 pm ET).

You may access the webcast on the Investor Relations section of www.ironmountain.com under News & Events, Investor Events or by clicking here: Webcast Link.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER™ to transform their businesses. Through a range of services including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on Twitter and LinkedIn.

