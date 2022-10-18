<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Iron Mountain Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire

Iron Mountain Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services, will report its third quarter 2022 financial results before market hours on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss results on the same day.

The earnings press release, conference call slides, and supplemental financial information will be available at: http://investors.ironmountain.com, under “Quarterly Earnings” prior to the call on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The webcast link can be accessed under “Investor Events” and you may register directly for the webcast at the following link: Webcast Registration.

Investors who would like to join the conference call are encouraged to pre-register using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10170399/f411586122. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Call and replay information are as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022

Call Time: 8:30 A.M. (Eastern Time)

Domestic Call Dial In: 1-844-890-1796

International Call Dial In: 1-412-717-9590

Telephonic replay available two hours after the conclusion of the call for one week.

Replay Domestic Dial In: 1-877-344-7529

Replay International Dial In: 1-412-317-0088

Access Code: 4140023

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER™ to transform their businesses. Through a range of services including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Gillian Tiltman
Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

Gillian.Tiltman@ironmountain.com
(617) 286-4881

Sarah Barry
Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Sarah.Barry@ironmountain.com
(617) 237-6597

Articoli correlati

Rockwell Automation and Cognite Form a Strategic Partnership to Develop a Unified, Edge-to-Cloud Industrial Data Hub Offering for the Manufacturing Industry

Business Wire Business Wire -
With this first-of-its-kind offering, Rockwell will leverage Cognite Data Fusion® to further unlock the value of data and advance...
Continua a leggere

Sonendo® Announces Next Generation GentleWave® G4 System

Business Wire Business Wire -
Designed to Improve Patient Workflow, the GentleWave G4 System Is the Latest Innovation from Sonendo LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonendo, Inc....
Continua a leggere

Ziff Davis to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) will release its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings at 6:00PM ET on Tuesday,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Rockwell Automation and Cognite Form a Strategic Partnership to Develop a Unified, Edge-to-Cloud Industrial...

Business Wire