Iron Mountain Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

di
Business Wire
-
  • Delivers record quarterly and full year results across all key performance metrics
  • Achieves quarterly and full year revenue of $1.8 billion and $6.9 billion, reflecting year over year growth of 16.6% and 12.2%, respectively
  • Organic revenue growth of 14% year over year in the fourth quarter and 10% for the full year
  • Growth businesses of data center, digital, and asset lifecycle management (ALM) collectively grew more than 40% year over year in the fourth quarter and more than 30% for the full year
  • Q4 2025 and Full Year 2025 Net Income of $93 million and $152 million, respectively
  • Delivers quarterly and full year Adjusted EBITDA of $705 million and $2.6 billion, respectively
  • Generates quarterly and full year AFFO of $430 million, or $1.44 per share and $1.5 billion, or $5.17 per share, respectively
  • Issues strong 2026 guidance with Revenue growth of 10% to 13% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 12% to 14%, respectively

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in information management services, announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.



“We are pleased to report another record performance in the fourth quarter above our expectations, concluding our fifth consecutive year of all-time highs for Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and AFFO. Our team’s steadfast commitment to delivering innovative solutions for our customers as part of our growth strategy continues to drive exceptional performance across each of our business segments,” said William L. Meaney, President and CEO of Iron Mountain. “Our outlook for continued double digit revenue and profit growth in 2026 remains equally promising, as our growth businesses represent an increasingly larger portion of our revenue and our highly recurring physical records storage business sustains its solid growth trajectory. With strong data center leasing in the fourth quarter, we enter 2026 with momentum underwritten by the 400 megawatts of capacity being energized over the next 24 months. Across all our business areas we are off to a strong start to the year and expect to deliver another year of record performance.”

Financial Performance Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

($ in millions, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Y/Y % Change

 

Full Year

 

Y/Y % Change

 

12/31/25

 

12/31/24

 

Reported $

 

Constant Fx

 

12/31/25

 

12/31/24

 

Reported $

 

Constant Fx

Storage Rental Revenue

$1,061

 

$942

 

13%

 

11%

 

$4,053

 

$3,682

 

10%

 

10%

Service Revenue

$782

 

$639

 

22%

 

21%

 

$2,849

 

$2,468

 

15%

 

15%

Total Revenues

$1,843

 

$1,581

 

17%

 

15%

 

$6,902

 

$6,150

 

12%

 

12%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss)

$93

 

$106

 

(12)%

 

 

 

$152

 

$184

 

(17)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported EPS

$0.30

 

$0.35

 

(14)%

 

 

 

$0.49

 

$0.61

 

(20)%

 

 

Adjusted EPS

$0.61

 

$0.50

 

22%

 

 

 

$2.12

 

$1.77

 

20%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$705

 

$605

 

17%

 

15%

 

$2,574

 

$2,236

 

15%

 

15%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

38.3%

 

38.3%

 

0 bps

 

 

 

37.3%

 

36.4%

 

90 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AFFO

$430

 

$368

 

17%

 

 

 

$1,541

 

$1,345

 

15%

 

 

AFFO per share

$1.44

 

$1.24

 

16%

 

 

 

$5.17

 

$4.54

 

14%

 

 

  • Total reported revenues for the fourth quarter were $1.8 billion, compared with $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 16.6%. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange ("Fx"), total reported revenues increased 14.9% compared to the prior year, driven by an 11.1% increase in storage rental revenue and a 20.7% increase in service revenue. For the full year, total reported revenues increased 12.2%, or 11.9% excluding the impact of Fx.
  • Net Income (Loss) for the fourth quarter was $93.1 million, compared with $105.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, Net Income was $152.3 million, compared with $183.7 million in 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $705.3 million, compared with $605.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 16.6%. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by increased revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in our Global RIM, Data Center and ALM businesses and improved operating leverage coming from our continued improvement activities. For the full year, Adjusted EBITDA increased 15.1%, or 14.8% excluding the impact of Fx.
  • FFO (Normalized) per share was $1.01 for the fourth quarter, compared with $0.85 in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 18.8%. For the full year, FFO (Normalized) per share was $3.63, compared with $3.15 in 2024, or an increase of 15.2%.
  • AFFO was $429.7 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $368.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 16.8% driven by improved Adjusted EBITDA. For the full year, AFFO was $1.54 billion compared with $1.34 billion, or an increase of 14.6%.
  • AFFO per share was $1.44 for the fourth quarter, compared with $1.24 in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 16.1%. For the full year, AFFO per share was $5.17, compared to $4.54 in 2024, or an increase of 13.9%.

Dividend

On February 12, 2026, Iron Mountain's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.864 per share of common stock for the first quarter. The first quarter 2026 dividend is payable on April 3, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2026.

Guidance

Iron Mountain issued full year 2026 guidance; details are summarized in the table below.

2026 Guidance(1)

($ in millions, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Full Year

2026

Approximate

Y/Y % Change
at Midpoint

 

First Quarter
2026

Approximate

Y/Y % Change

Total Revenue

$7,625 - $7,775

~12%

 

~$1,855

~16%

Adjusted EBITDA

$2,875 - $2,925

~13%

 

~$685

~18%

AFFO

$1,705 - $1,735

~12%

 

~$415

~19%

AFFO Per Share

$5.69 - $5.79

~11%

 

~$1.39

~19%

(1) Iron Mountain does not provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures that it discusses as part of its annual guidance or long term outlook because certain significant information required for such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts or at all, including, most notably, the impact of exchange rates on Iron Mountain’s transactions, loss or gain related to the disposition of real estate and other income or expense. Without this information, Iron Mountain does not believe that a reconciliation would be meaningful.

Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Related Materials

The conference call / webcast details, earnings presentation and supplemental financial information, which includes definitions of certain capitalized terms used in this release, are available on Iron Mountain’s Investor Relations website.

About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is trusted by more than 240,000 customers in 61 countries, including approximately 95% of the Fortune 1000, to help unlock value and intelligence from their assets through services that transcend the physical and digital worlds. Our broad range of solutions address their information management, digital transformation, information security, data center and asset lifecycle management needs. Our longstanding commitment to safety, security, sustainability and innovation in support of our customers underpins everything we do.

To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit www.IronMountain.com.

Forward Looking Statements

We have made statements in this press release that constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements concern our current expectations regarding our future results from operations, economic performance, financial condition, goals, strategies, investment objectives, plans and achievements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and you should not rely upon them except as statements of our present intentions and of our present expectations, which may or may not occur. When we use words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “plans”, “intends”, “projects”, “pursue”, “commit”, “will” or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our expected results may not be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from our expectations. In addition, important factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include, among others: (i) our ability or inability to execute our strategic growth plan, including our ability to invest according to plan, grow our businesses (including through joint ventures or other co-investment vehicles), incorporate alternative technologies (including artificial intelligence) into our business, achieve satisfactory returns on new product offerings, continue our revenue management, expand and manage our global operations, complete acquisitions on satisfactory terms, integrate acquired companies efficiently and transition to more sustainable sources of energy; (ii) changes in customer preferences and demand for our storage and information management services, including as a result of the shift from paper and tape storage to alternative technologies that require less physical space or services activity; (iii) the costs of complying with and our ability to comply with laws, regulations and customer requirements, including those relating to data privacy and cybersecurity issues, as well as fire and safety and environmental standards, and regulatory and contractual requirements under government contracts; (iv) the impact of attacks on our internal information technology (“IT”) systems, including the impact of such incidents on our reputation and ability to compete and any litigation or disputes that may arise in connection with such incidents; (v) our ability to fund capital expenditures; (vi) the impact of our distribution requirements on our ability to execute our business plan; (vii) our ability to remain qualified for taxation as a real estate investment trust for United States federal income tax purposes; (viii) changes in the political and economic environments in the countries in which we operate and changes in the global political climate; (ix) our ability to raise debt or equity capital and changes in the cost of our debt; (x) our ability to comply with our existing debt obligations and restrictions in our debt instruments; (xi) the impact of service interruptions or equipment damage and the cost of power on our data center operations; (xii) the cost or potential liabilities associated with real estate necessary for our business; (xiii) unexpected events, including those resulting from climate change or geopolitical events, could disrupt our operations and adversely affect our reputation and results of operations; (xiv) fluctuations in commodity prices; (xv) competition for customers; (xvi) our ability to attract, develop and retain key personnel; (xvii) deficiencies in our disclosure controls and procedures or internal control over financial reporting; (xviii) other trends in competitive or economic conditions affecting our financial condition or results of operations not presently contemplated; and (xix) the other risks described in our periodic reports filed with the SEC, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this press release.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Throughout this press release, Iron Mountain discusses (1) Adjusted EBITDA, (2) Adjusted EPS, (3) FFO (Nareit), (4) FFO (Normalized), (5) AFFO and (6) AFFO per share. These measures do not conform to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures are supplemental metrics designed to enhance our disclosure and to provide additional information that we believe to be important for investors to consider in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP, such as operating income, net income (loss) attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated or cash flows from operating activities (as determined in accordance with GAAP). The reconciliation of these measures to the appropriate GAAP measure, as required by Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and their definitions are included later in this release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Audited; dollars in thousands)

 

12/31/2025

 

12/31/2024

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$158,535

 

$155,716

Accounts Receivable, Net

1,443,669

 

1,291,379

Prepaid Expenses and Other

332,779

 

244,127

Total Current Assets

$1,934,983

 

$1,691,222

Property, Plant and Equipment:

 

 

 

Property, Plant and Equipment

$14,457,335

 

$11,985,997

Less: Accumulated Depreciation

(4,911,010)

 

(4,354,398)

Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

$9,546,325

 

$7,631,599

Other Assets, Net:

 

 

 

Goodwill

$5,285,801

 

$5,083,817

Customer and Supplier Relationships and Other Intangible Assets

1,269,607

 

1,274,731

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

2,465,196

 

2,489,893

Other

623,107

 

545,853

Total Other Assets, Net

$9,643,711

 

$9,394,294

Total Assets

$21,125,019

 

$18,717,115

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

Current Portion of Long-term Debt

$216,074

 

$715,109

Accounts Payable

710,662

 

678,716

Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities

1,290,669

 

1,366,568

Deferred Revenue

402,091

 

326,882

Total Current Liabilities

$2,619,496

 

$3,087,275

Long-term Debt, Net of Current Portion

16,215,885

 

13,003,977

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion

2,300,448

 

2,334,826

Other Long-term Liabilities

450,083

 

312,199

Deferred Income Taxes

184,015

 

205,341

Total Long-term Liabilities

$19,150,431

 

$15,856,343

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

64,423

 

78,171

(Deficit) Equity

 

 

 

Total (Deficit) Equity

$(709,331)

 

$(304,674)

Total Liabilities and (Deficit) Equity

$21,125,019

 

$18,717,115

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; dollars in thousands, except per-share data)

 

Q4 2025

 

Q3 2025

 

Q/Q % Change

 

 

Q4 2024

 

Y/Y % Change

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Storage Rental

$1,061,248

 

$1,032,897

 

2.7 %

 

 

$941,970

 

12.7 %

Service

781,919

 

721,196

 

8.4 %

 

 

639,309

 

22.3 %

Total Revenues

$1,843,167

 

$1,754,093

 

5.1 %

 

 

$1,581,279

 

16.6 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Sales (excluding Depreciation and Amortization)

$822,500

 

$791,939

 

3.9 %

 

 

$688,933

 

19.4 %

Selling, General and Administrative

338,461

 

335,248

 

1.0 %

 

 

333,307

 

1.5 %

Depreciation and Amortization

277,512

 

262,203

 

5.8 %

 

 

234,609

 

18.3 %

Acquisition and Integration Costs

3,505

 

5,402

 

(35.1) %

 

 

7,269

 

(51.8) %

Restructuring and Other Transformation

43,480

 

47,346

 

(8.2) %

 

 

36,797

 

18.2 %

Loss (Gain) on Disposal/Write-Down of PP&E, Net

16,666

 

3,366

 

n/a

 

 

(2,074)

 

n/a

Total Operating Expenses

$1,502,124

 

$1,445,504

 

3.9 %

 

 

$1,298,841

 

15.7 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income (Loss)

$341,043

 

$308,589

 

10.5 %

 

 

$282,438

 

20.7 %

Interest Expense, Net

219,794

 

209,740

 

4.8 %

 

 

194,452

 

13.0 %

Other Expense (Income), Net

16,920

 

(3,986)

 

n/a

 

 

(36,243)

 

(146.7) %

Net Income (Loss) Before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

$104,329

 

$102,835

 

1.5 %

 

 

$124,229

 

(16.0) %

Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

11,209

 

16,594

 

(32.5) %

 

 

18,544

 

(39.6) %

Net Income (Loss)

$93,120

 

$86,241

 

8.0 %

 

 

$105,685

 

(11.9) %

Less: Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

3,850

 

1,951

 

97.3 %

 

 

1,753

 

119.6 %

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated

$89,270

 

$84,290

 

5.9 %

 

 

$103,932

 

(14.1) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$0.30

 

$0.28

 

7.1 %

 

 

$0.35

 

(14.3) %

Diluted

$0.30

 

$0.28

 

7.1 %

 

 

$0.35

 

(14.3) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic

295,969

 

295,771

 

0.1 %

 

 

293,771

 

0.7 %

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

298,380

 

297,981

 

0.1 %

 

 

297,201

 

0.4 %

Full Year Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Audited; dollars in thousands, except per-share data)

 

Full Year 2025

 

Full Year 2024

 

% Change

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

Storage Rental

$4,052,510

 

$3,682,259

 

10.1 %

Service

2,849,227

 

2,467,650

 

15.5 %

Total Revenues

$6,901,737

 

$6,149,909

 

12.2 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Sales (excluding Depreciation and Amortization)

$3,079,480

 

$2,696,549

 

14.2 %

Selling, General and Administrative

1,393,902

 

1,339,539

 

4.1 %

Depreciation and Amortization

1,024,435

 

900,905

 

13.7 %

Acquisition and Integration Costs

19,545

 

35,842

 

(45.5) %

Restructuring and Other Transformation

195,912

 

161,359

 

21.4 %

Loss (Gain) on Disposal/Write-Down of PP&E, Net

24,641

 

6,196

 

n/a

Total Operating Expenses

$5,737,915

 

$5,140,390

 

11.6 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income (Loss)

$1,163,822

 

$1,009,519

 

15.3 %

Interest Expense, Net

829,335

 

721,559

 

14.9 %

Other Expense (Income), Net

123,299

 

43,422

 

184.0 %

Net Income (Loss) Before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

$211,188

 

$244,538

 

(13.6) %

Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

58,934

 

60,872

 

(3.2) %

Net Income (Loss)

$152,254

 

$183,666

 

(17.1) %

Less: Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

7,663

 

3,510

 

118.3 %

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated

$144,591

 

$180,156

 

(19.7) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$0.49

 

$0.61

 

(19.7) %

Diluted

$0.49

 

$0.61

 

(19.7) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic

295,403

 

293,365

 

0.7 %

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

297,816

 

296,234

 

0.5 %

Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Q4 2025

 

Q3 2025

 

Q/Q % Change

 

 

Q4 2024

 

Y/Y % Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss)

$93,120

 

$86,241

 

8.0 %

 

 

$105,685

 

(11.9) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add / (Deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense, Net

219,794

 

209,740

 

4.8 %

 

 

194,452

 

13.0 %

Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

11,209

 

16,594

 

(32.5) %

 

 

18,544

 

(39.6) %

Depreciation and Amortization

277,512

 

262,203

 

5.8 %

 

 

234,609

 

18.3 %

Acquisition and Integration Costs

3,505

 

5,402

 

(35.1) %

 

 

7,269

 

(51.8) %

Restructuring and Other Transformation

43,480

 

47,346

 

(8.2) %

 

 

36,797

 

18.2 %

Loss (Gain) on Disposal/Write-Down of PP&E, Net (Including Real Estate)

16,666

 

3,366

 

n/a

 

 

(2,074)

 

n/a

Other Expense (Income), Net, Excluding our Share of Losses (Gains) from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures

15,722

 

(5,329)

 

n/a

 

 

(37,795)

 

(141.6) %

Stock-Based Compensation Expense

21,685

 

32,147

 

(32.5) %

 

 

44,647

 

(51.4) %

Our Share of Adjusted EBITDA Reconciling Items from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures

2,584

 

2,669

 

(3.2) %

 

 

2,917

 

(11.4) %

Adjusted EBITDA

$705,277

 

$660,379

 

6.8 %

 

 

$605,051

 

16.6 %

 

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization (inclusive of our share of Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated joint ventures), and excluding certain items we do not believe to be indicative of our core operating results, specifically: (i) Acquisition and Integration Costs; (ii) Restructuring and other transformation; (iii) Loss (gain) on disposal/write-down of property, plant and equipment, net (including real estate); (iv) Other expense (income), net; (v) Stock-based compensation expense; and (vi) Intangible impairments. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues. We use multiples of current or projected Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with our discounted cash flow models to determine our estimated overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide our current and potential investors with relevant and useful information regarding our ability to generate cash flows to support business investment. These measures are an integral part of the internal reporting system we use to assess and evaluate the operating performance of our business.

Full Year Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Full Year 2025

 

Full Year 2024

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss)

$152,254

 

$183,666

 

(17.1) %

Add / (Deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense, Net

829,335

 

721,559

 

14.9 %

Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

58,934

 

60,872

 

(3.2) %

Depreciation and Amortization

1,024,435

 

900,905

 

13.7 %

Acquisition and Integration Costs

19,545

 

35,842

 

(45.5) %

Restructuring and Other Transformation

195,912

 

161,359

 

21.4 %

Loss (Gain) on Disposal/Write-Down of PP&E, Net (Including Real Estate)

24,641

 

6,196

 

n/a

Other Expense (Income), Net, Excluding our Share of Losses (Gains) from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures

118,473

 

39,159

 

n/a

Stock-Based Compensation Expense

140,280

 

118,138

 

18.7 %

Our Share of Adjusted EBITDA Reconciling Items from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures

10,141

 

8,684

 

16.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$2,573,950

 

$2,236,380

 

15.1 %

Quarterly Reconciliation of Reported Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share

 

Q4 2025

 

Q3 2025

 

Q/Q % Change

 

 

Q4 2024

 

Y/Y % Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported EPS - Fully Diluted from Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated

$0.30

 

$0.28

 

7.1 %

 

 

$0.35

 

(14.3) %

Add / (Deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and Integration Costs

0.01

 

0.02

 

(50.0) %

 

 

0.02

 

(50.0) %

Restructuring and Other Transformation

0.15

 

0.16

 

(6.3) %

 

 

0.12

 

25.0 %

Loss (Gain) on Disposal/Write-Down of PP&E, Net (Including Real Estate)

0.06

 

0.01

 

n/a

 

 

(0.01)

 

n/a

Other Expense (Income), Net, Excluding our Share of Losses (Gains) from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures

0.05

 

(0.02)

 

n/a

 

 

(0.13)

 

(138.5) %

Stock-Based Compensation Expense

0.07

 

0.11

 

(36.4) %

 

 

0.15

 

(53.3) %

Non-Cash Amortization Related to Derivative Instruments

0.01

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

Tax Impact of Reconciling Items and Discrete Tax Items (1)

(0.05)

 

(0.04)

 

25.0 %

 

 

(0.03)

 

66.7 %

Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

0.01

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

Adjusted EPS - Fully Diluted from Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated

$0.61

 

$0.54

 

13.0 %

 

 

$0.50

 

22.0 %

(1) The difference between our effective tax rates and our structural tax rate (or adjusted effective tax rates) for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 is primarily due to (i) the reconciling items above, which impact our reported net income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes but have an insignificant impact on our reported provision (benefit) for income taxes and (ii) other discrete tax items. Our structural tax rate for purposes of the calculation of Adjusted EPS for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 was 13.1%, 14.8%, and 15.6%, respectively.

 

Adjusted Earnings Per Share, or Adjusted EPS
We define Adjusted EPS as reported earnings per share fully diluted from net income (loss) attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated (inclusive of our share of adjusted losses (gains) from our unconsolidated joint ventures) and excluding certain items, specifically: (i) Acquisition and Integration Costs; (ii) Restructuring and other transformation; (iii) Loss (gain) on disposal/write-down of property, plant and equipment, net (including real estate); (iv) Other expense (income), net; (v) Stock-based compensation expense; (vi) Non-cash amortization related to derivative instruments; (vii) Tax impact of reconciling items and discrete tax items; and (viii) Amortization related to the write-off of certain customer relationship intangible assets. We do not believe these excluded items to be indicative of our ongoing operating results, and they are not considered when we are forecasting our future results. We believe Adjusted EPS is of value to our current and potential investors when comparing our results from past, present and future periods. Figures may not foot due to rounding. The Tax Impact of reconciling Items and discrete tax Items is calculated using the current quarter’s estimate of the annual structural tax rate. This may result in the current period adjustment plus prior reported quarterly adjustments not summing to the full year adjustment.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts:
Mark Rupe
SVP, Investor Relations
Mark.Rupe@ironmountain.com
(215) 402-7013

Erika Crabtree
Manager, Investor Relations
Erika.Crabtree@ironmountain.com
(617) 535-2845

Media Contact:
media@ironmountain.com


Read full story here