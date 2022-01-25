Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the leading information management company, today announced the tax treatment for all 2021 distributions on its common stock.

Form 1099 Box 1a Form 1099 Box 1b Form 1099 Box 2a Form 1099 Box 2b Form 1099 Box 2f Form 1099 Box 3 Form 1099 Box 5 Payment Date Total Distribution Ordinary Taxable Dividend Qualified Taxable Dividend (1) Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain (2) Section 897 Capital Gain (2) Return of Capital Section 199A Dividend (1) ($ per share) ($ per share) ($ per share) ($ per share) ($ per share) ($ per share) ($ per share) ($ per share) Jan 6, 2021 $0.618500 $0.413550 $0.080546 $0.134861 $0.017664 $0.028941 $0.070089 $0.333004 Apr 6, 2021 $0.618500 $0.413550 $0.080546 $0.134861 $0.017664 $0.028941 $0.070089 $0.333004 Jul 6, 2021 $0.618500 $0.413550 $0.080546 $0.134861 $0.017664 $0.028941 $0.070089 $0.333004 Oct 6, 2021 $0.618500 $0.413550 $0.080546 $0.134861 $0.017664 $0.028941 $0.070089 $0.333004 Totals $2.474000 $1.654200 $0.322184 $0.539444 $0.070656 $0.115764 $0.280356 $1.332016

(1) Qualified Taxable Dividend and Section 199A Dividend are subsets of, and included in, Ordinary Taxable Dividend. (2) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain and Section 897 Capital Gain are subsets of, and included in, Total Capital Gain Distribution.

If you held common stock of Iron Mountain in your name at any time during 2021, an IRS Form 1099-DIV will be provided to you by Computershare, Iron Mountain’s transfer agent. If you held shares in “street name” during 2021, the IRS form provided by your bank, brokerage firm or nominee may report only the gross distributions paid to you. Therefore, you may need the information included in this press release to properly complete your federal tax return.

Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal treatment.

