Home Business Wire Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions
Business Wire

Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the leading information management company, today announced the tax treatment for all 2021 distributions on its common stock.

 

 

Form 1099

Box 1a

Form 1099

Box 1b

Form 1099

Box 2a

Form 1099

Box 2b

Form 1099

Box 2f

Form 1099

Box 3

Form 1099

Box 5

Payment

Date

Total

Distribution

Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend

Qualified

Taxable

Dividend (1)

Total

Capital Gain

Distribution

Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain (2)

Section 897

Capital

Gain (2)

Return of

Capital

Section

199A

Dividend (1)

 

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

Jan 6, 2021

$0.618500

$0.413550

$0.080546

$0.134861

$0.017664

$0.028941

$0.070089

$0.333004

Apr 6, 2021

$0.618500

$0.413550

$0.080546

$0.134861

$0.017664

$0.028941

$0.070089

$0.333004

Jul 6, 2021

$0.618500

$0.413550

$0.080546

$0.134861

$0.017664

$0.028941

$0.070089

$0.333004

Oct 6, 2021

$0.618500

$0.413550

$0.080546

$0.134861

$0.017664

$0.028941

$0.070089

$0.333004

Totals

$2.474000

$1.654200

$0.322184

$0.539444

$0.070656

$0.115764

$0.280356

$1.332016

(1)

Qualified Taxable Dividend and Section 199A Dividend are subsets of, and included in, Ordinary Taxable Dividend.

(2)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain and Section 897 Capital Gain are subsets of, and included in, Total Capital Gain Distribution.

If you held common stock of Iron Mountain in your name at any time during 2021, an IRS Form 1099-DIV will be provided to you by Computershare, Iron Mountain’s transfer agent. If you held shares in “street name” during 2021, the IRS form provided by your bank, brokerage firm or nominee may report only the gross distributions paid to you. Therefore, you may need the information included in this press release to properly complete your federal tax return.

Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal treatment.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, storing and protecting billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER™ to transform their businesses. Through a range of services including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, IT Asset Lifecycle Management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals. To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Gillian Tiltman

Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

Gillian.Tiltman@ironmountain.com
(617) 286-4881

Sarah Barry

Manager, Investor Relations

Sarah.Barry@ironmountain.com
(617) 237-6597

Articoli correlati

Digital River Announces Drop-in Checkout, a Turnkey Solution to Simplify Global Ecommerce Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
Digital River’s new Drop-in Checkout reduces the upfront costs and manual work for brands looking to go live quickly...
Continua a leggere

Future Technologies and Megh Computing Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Intelligent Video Analytics With Real-Time Performance for Smart Cities, Smart Buildings, and Beyond

Business Wire Business Wire -
AI-based computer vision solutions from this trusted partnership will provide a cross-platform and customizable enterprise-class solution for service providers...
Continua a leggere

Wayfair Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced that it will release...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Digital River Announces Drop-in Checkout, a Turnkey Solution to Simplify Global Ecommerce Growth

Business Wire