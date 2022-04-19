Iron Mountain Constructs the First-Ever BREEAM Design-Certified Data Center in North America

Iron Mountain Data Centers, with support from BREEAM and Longevity, demonstrates leadership for managing ESG goals and commitments within the complex industrial asset class

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services, today announced the BREEAM design certification of its Phoenix, AZ (AZP-2) data center — the first data center in North America to receive this top tier certification for building to a standard considered the highest for sustainable construction.

Iron Mountain is taking the lead on demonstrating the steps facility owners can take to ensure that their data centers are both efficient and resilient. Design for the AZP-2 facility has been certified under BREEAM’s New Construction standard, a globally recognized green building certification for new developments, and achieved BREEAM Excellent.

“By intentionally designing and constructing data centers to optimize performance, we help to ensure a sustainable, interconnected future,” said Chris Pennington, Director of Energy & Sustainability for Iron Mountain. “BREEAM certification demonstrates a comprehensive approach to achieve results — from site selection and materials to energy use and the well-being of future occupants — and we look forward to continued partnerships with sustainability experts like BREEAM and Longevity Partners to demonstrate leadership for ESG performance and green buildings in the data center industry.”

Throughout the design stage for the project, Iron Mountain implemented notable measures to significantly improve the performance of AZP-2, including producing detailed energy use simulations and models, refining the building material selection, and reducing water consumption by more than 50% to reduce the costs and carbon emissions of future tenants. Today, Iron Mountain has long term renewable energy contracts which already offset more than 100% of our data center energy requirements and we have committed to achieve 100% renewable energy use 100% of the time by 2040. Moreover, today’s announcement places Iron Mountain firmly on the path announced last year that all new construction of multi-tenant data centers will be BREEAM certified by 2025.

“The construction pipeline for data centers in the U.S. has continued to grow in recent years with no signs of slowing down any time soon, so it’s great to see an industry leader like Iron Mountain take charge in implementing a higher sustainability standard throughout its design and development processes,” said Breana Wheeler, Director of U.S. Operations at BRE. “As the national portfolio of data centers continues to expand, we look forward to adding value to owners and operators by providing a holistic, transparent assessment method that produces more valuable assets.”

The design certification of AZP-2 was supported by the project’s third-party assessor team at the leading multi-disciplinary energy and sustainability consultancy, Longevity Partners. “At Longevity, we pride ourselves on supporting real estate professionals navigate the most difficult ESG scenarios within the built world, and we’re proud to have supported Iron Mountain’s immense success in certifying this complex data center asset,” said Etienne Cadestin, CEO of Longevity Partners. “We look forward to continuing to expand our relationship and guide the Iron Mountain team as they pursue additional certifications across their portfolio.”

About Iron Mountain Incorporated



Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER™ to transform their businesses. Through a range of services including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals. To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About BRE & BREEAM



BRE delivers innovative and rigorous products, services, standards and qualifications which are used around the globe to make buildings better for people and for the environment. For a century we have provided government and industry with cutting edge research and testing to make buildings safer and more sustainable. Learn more at www.bregroup.com.

BREEAM is the world’s leading science-based suite of validation and certification systems for a sustainable built environment. Since 1990, its third-party certified standards have helped improve asset performance at every stage, from design through construction, to use and refurbishment. Millions of buildings across the world are registered to work towards BREEAM’s holistic approach to achieve ESG, health and Net Zero goals. It is owned by BRE – a profit-for-purpose organization with over 100 years of building science and research background. Learn more at www.breeam.com/usa.

About Longevity Partners



Longevity Partners is a multi-disciplinary energy and sustainability consultancy, founded in 2015 to support businesses in the transition to a low carbon economy worldwide. We provide strategic guidance, compliance support and innovative solutions to property investors, developers and occupiers. We enable them to achieve their energy and resource efficiency targets, reduce their environmental impact, future-proof their businesses and unlock their full commercial potential.

