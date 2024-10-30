Iron Bow’s Cory Jackson Named a 2024 NVTC Cyber50 Rising Star

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cyber50—Iron Bow Technologies, the next-generation technology solutions provider to commercial, government, and healthcare markets, today announced that Cory Jackson, Technical Director of Cybersecurity for Iron Bow Technologies, has been honored by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Cyber50 Awards Program in the category of Rising Star.





The NVTC Cyber50 program recognizes the cyber companies and professionals who are driving innovation, pushing boundaries in launching new cyber solutions, and contributing to the region’s ongoing stature as a premier cybersecurity hub. NVTC Cyber50 Rising Stars are emerging cyber leaders within the tech community.

“We are incredibly proud of Cory Jackson for being named to the NVTC Cyber50 Rising Star list, a well-deserved recognition of his exceptional leadership and contributions to the field of cybersecurity,” said Rene LaVigne, President and CEO of Iron Bow Technologies. “Cory’s relentless drive to improve outcomes for our customers and colleagues alike, combined with his forward-thinking approach to cyber resilience, sets him apart as a true leader. His commitment to evangelizing good cyber hygiene, incident preparedness, and his passion for mentoring the next generation of cybersecurity professionals have elevated our team and the industry as a whole. We look forward to his continued impact on our customers and the broader cybersecurity community.”

“A mature cybersecurity program is a foundational requirement to ensure success for all of our customers,” said Kevin Finch, Senior Managing Director, Global Security Practice at Iron Bow. “Cory’s cybersecurity leadership helps us ensure that the foundation is unshakable, enabling our customers to stay ahead of evolving threats.”

Cory Jackson has been the Technical Director of Cybersecurity at Iron Bow for the past two years and is responsible for cybersecurity solution development across SLED, commercial, federal, and civilian sectors. As a key member of the CTO organization, Cory plays a strategic role in driving cybersecurity innovation and best practices throughout the company. Cory’s technical background and forward-thinking approach make him an integral part of Iron Bow’s cybersecurity efforts, ensuring clients are more resilient to modern threats.

