Iron Bow Technologies Recognized on CRN’s 2022 MSP 500 List

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRN–Iron Bow Technologies, an information technology solutions provider to government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Iron Bow to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2022. CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.

With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

“In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets.”

In this new era of hybrid work, Iron Bow continues to provide cybersecurity solutions to help protect enterprises against an ever-evolving threat landscape, including network and endpoint defense, data protection, network vulnerability assessments, threat visibility response, secure hosted collaboration solutions, and more.

“Security is always a top priority here at Iron Bow,” said Rene LaVigne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iron Bow. “We’re honored to be a part of this list. Our customers across the government and the private sector are navigating new challenges every day when it comes to securing their hybrid workforces. That’s why we’re committed to helping them through the ongoing inherent risks they face and complexities securing their enterprises, leveraging our ecosystem of strategic partners to provide the most modern and efficient solutions that not only boost cyber posture but are also more flexible and user friendly.”

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. For more information, visit ironbow.com.

Contacts

Media

Sarah Kim

Iron Bow Technologies

sarah.kim@ironbow.com