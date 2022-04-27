Iron Bow Technologies Ranked #25 of Washington Business Journal’s Largest Government Technology Contractors in Greater D.C.

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iron Bow Technologies, an information technology solutions provider to government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets, today announced that the Washington Business Journal ranked the company as #25 of the Largest Government Contractors in Greater D.C.

With over 30 years of experience working with Federal clients, Iron Bow partners with government agencies to design, develop, and deploy modern technologies to enable their digital transformations. Specifically, Iron Bow helps its clients by bringing a holistic approach to technology infrastructure with expertise in cloud and IT modernization, unified collaboration and workforce experience solutions, digital transformation, and cybersecurity.

“We work to deliver solutions that not only meet agency needs today, but also for the future including securing and enabling a dispersed and remote workforce,” said Rene LaVigne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iron Bow. “We’re grateful for the recognition and excited to continue supporting our customers within the Federal Government as well as state and local governments.”

About the Washington Business Journal

The Washington Business Journal provides breaking news on the latest events in the surrounding Greater D.C. Area. Washington Business Journal’s Book of Lists provides readers with more than 1,000 of the hottest area companies in their fields, by ranking.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. For more information, visit ironbow.com.

