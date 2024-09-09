Iron Bow Technologies, AEG and the LA Kings Announce First-of-its-Kind Partnership

Multi-Year Partnership Makes Iron Bow the Preferred IT Solutions Provider of AEG and the Official Away Jersey Patch Partner of the LA Kings

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AEG—Iron Bow Technologies, the next-generation technology solutions provider to commercial, government, and healthcare markets, AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company and its National Hockey League (NHL) franchise, the LA Kings, have announced a strategic new partnership. This agreement marks Iron Bow’s first official sports partnership in Los Angeles and underscores its commitment to the growth of professional hockey.









As part of the multi-year partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, Iron Bow has become the Official Away Jersey Patch Partner of the LA Kings. Beginning with the upcoming 2024-25 NHL season, Iron Bow’s logo will appear on the front of all the Kings’ away jerseys.

Additionally, Iron Bow will be the preferred IT solutions provider of AEG, providing hardware and software solutions and services to the company and its global portfolio of assets.

“I am immensely proud of the value Iron Bow brings to dynamic, global companies like AEG,” said Rene LaVigne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iron Bow. “By providing state-of-the-art technology solutions, we are enhancing the operations of a global sports and entertainment leader, a premier sports team, and empowering a diverse portfolio of unique entities within entertainment, real estate, and sports to thrive in a digital era. We are excited about the future ahead with AEG and are honored to be part of their journey.”

“AEG is driven by innovative digital and data-based solutions,” said Russell Silvers, Chief Operating Officer of AEG Global Partnerships. “That is why it is critical to have the support and expertise of a world-class technology leader like Iron Bow Technologies. Together, we look forward to driving both of our organizations forward, creating remarkable fan experiences and enhancing the capabilities of our global business operations.”

In addition to the jersey patches prominently featured on the front of the player jerseys, Iron Bow will engage Kings fans in a variety of other ways such as TV-visible signage, including Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards (DED) and virtual on-ice signage displayed during each NHL regular season game at Crypto.com Arena, and as the title night sponsor of one regular season home game a year. Iron Bow’s first title night game will take place on February 26, 2025, when the Kings take on the Vancouver Canucks at Crypto.com Arena in honor of Black History Month, underscoring both organizations’ commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“As we gear up for an exciting new season, having Iron Bow as our Official Away Jersey Patch Partner is a significant step forward for our team,” said LA Kings President and Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. “Iron Bow’s advanced tech solutions will play a crucial role in enhancing our performance. Their commitment to innovation and excellence mirrors our own, and we’re confident that their technology will help us become a better, more competitive team, both on and off the ice.”

“The 2024-25 season will be exciting for the LA Kings with high expectations for a winning team, led by stalwarts Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty and a cast of rising young stars, including Quinton Byfield, the highest drafted Black player in NHL history,” said Sarah Kim, Chief Marketing Officer of Iron Bow Technologies. “We are delighted to partner with the Kings and AEG to enhance our brand visibility, demonstrate our dedication to providing cutting-edge technology solutions for a global leader, and engage with fans and partners in new and innovative ways.”

For more information about Iron Bow, please visit www.ironbow.com.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a next-generation IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities across government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. Learn more at www.ironbow.com.

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival;

Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London;

Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin;

Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships.

And Ticketing, which provides more than 400 clients worldwide with ticketing services that cover the gamut of entertainments, including sporting events, arena tours, music clubs festival, rodeos and family events.

Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 90 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

About the LA Kings:

The LA Kings have enjoyed a rich history of excitement, passion, and championship glory in Southern California while demonstrating the utmost commitment to their fans, partners, and community. Owned and operated by AEG, the Kings began play in 1967 and now play at world-famous Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. Since our inception we have strived to be the ultimate leader as it relates to employing many of the greatest players in National Hockey League history, and hosting and participating in incredible events highlighted by two Stanley Cup Championships.

