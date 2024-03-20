Iron Bow Recognized on the Prestigious 2024 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT—Iron Bow Technologies, the next-generation technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, today announced that it has been honored by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, on the annual 2024 Tech Elite 250 list.





This yearly compilation showcases solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada that have distinguished themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in the areas of infrastructure, cloud, and security.

To help customers navigate today’s IT complexities and harness the advantages of state-of-the-art solutions, solution providers—ranging from strategic service providers and systems integrators to managed service providers and value-added resellers—strive to uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors’ partner programs.

Iron Bow is dedicated to delivering mission success across government, healthcare, and commercial markets by providing its customers with the best technologies available, backed by the highest level of certifications and distinctions. As the public sector accelerates aligning network consumption models with seamless as-a-Service experiences, Iron Bow remains dedicated to ensuring customers are equipped to embrace new capabilities with the support they need.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of CRN’s 2024 Tech Elite 250 companies,” said Rene LaVigne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iron Bow. “We are immensely proud of our team and the longstanding industry partnerships that enable us to solve our customers’ most critical challenges.”

“CRN’s Tech Elite 250 highlights leading-edge solution providers within the IT landscape, distinguished by their comprehensive technical proficiency, expertise, and commitment to achieving top-level certifications in critical technology areas,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. “These solution providers persistently strengthen their capabilities to bring the advanced IT solutions to market that customers need.”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading next generation solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. Learn more at www.ironbow.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

