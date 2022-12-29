Iristel makes moving your number even easier with the launch of Wireless DID Portability

MARKHAM, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iristel, a global communications firm, announced today the launch of wireless number portability. This launch provides customers with a quicker method of transitioning their numbers to maintain business continuity. The average port time for wireless numbers is 5 hours vs 5 days for wireline numbers. All wireless numbers are also SMS ready.

Iristel takes porting seriously and we’ve put together a team of dedicated porting specialists that make sure the process runs smoothly, no matter the number of DIDs or carriers involved. Our team members have vast experience exclusively around LNP and their dedication and consistency allows us to perform a large number of simultaneous ports, hot-cuts and outside hour projects.

Iristel CLEC status for over 20 years in Canada means that we have direct and solid relationships with all carriers’ LNP departments, we know the particularities of each of them and we are always following the latest industry standards.

The Iristel APIs are a suite of powerful tools for enabling you to keep the most crucial processes in the spaces your team is already familiar with. We have built the API to integrate the same functionalities as the portal with the added beneﬁt of a dedicated API engineer to take care of your account. In the long run, making use of our LNP API means that you will depend less on interaction with customer service, with increased response times and options to customize the client experience.

About Iristel

Iristel is Canada’s fastest-growing Competitive Local Exchange Carrier providing innovative communication services that are changing how consumers and businesses communicate. Founded in 1999, Markham-based Iristel operates Canada’s largest facilities-based local voice network extending Coast-to-Coast-to-Coast. It also owns Ice Wireless, an LTE-A carrier with operations in Canada’s northern territories and Quebec. Iristel also owns brands such as Sugar Mobile, an Over-the-Top (OTT) app where phone calls and text messages can be transmitted through data, and Télécommunications de l’Est (TDE), a company that operates a Nomad mobile network, a unique two-way radio digital trunking network built to meet the specific needs of Canada’s rural regions.

