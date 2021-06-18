IRI to Host Virtual Cannes Clubhouse Featuring Daily Conversations with Media Industry Leaders

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IRI:
|Fireside Chat with IRI’s New CEO, Kirk Perry
WHO:
Kirk Perry, President and CEO, IRI®
John McIndoe, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, IRI
WHAT:
Join IRI’s new CEO, Kirk Perry, and CMO, John McIndoe, for a fireside chat featuring a candid conversation about the future of advertising and data.
WHY:
Perry brings decades of experience and insight to IRI. His expectations of the CPG industry’s ever-evolving technology and media landscape will create a path for advertisers to have successful consumer engagement.
WHEN:
June 21, 2021, at 12 p.m. CDT
WHERE:
|A New Twist on Privacy – Demystifying the Post-Cookie and IDFA World
WHO:
Nishat Mehta, Head of Product and President, Media Center of Excellence, IRI
Gareth Davies, VP, Product, LiveRamp SafeHaven
WHAT:
During their session, Mehta and Davies will explore new opportunities for advertisers and marketers as major ad platforms begin to block third-party cookies.
WHY:
Tracking the activity of web users is about to become more complex as major ad platforms block third-party cookies. Understanding and knowing how to navigate new data privacy and compliance rules will be imperative to success.
WHEN:
June 21, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. CDT
WHERE:
|How Gen Z is Defining the New Normal Post-Pandemic
WHO:
Jennifer Pelino, EVP, Medica Center of Excellence, IRI
Shelley Zalis, Founder and CEO, The Female Quotient
WHAT:
The importance of marketers connecting with the up-and-coming generation, Gen Z, will be the focus of Pelino and Zalis’ session. Marketers need to tune into what is driving this young group in order to connect post-pandemic.
WHY:
Gen Z is quickly becoming one of the most influential consumer groups and will continue to do so as they return to in-person school, register to vote and chart their course to becoming future leaders. It’s vital advertisers and marketers understand what drives them and their world views.
WHEN:
June 22, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. CDT
WHERE:
|Creating Brandwidth with Gen Z: Fueling Brand Discovery via Short Form Video
WHO:
Lynne Gillis, Principal, Survey and Segmentation, IRI
Ryan Detert, CEO, Influential
WHAT:
TikTok is quickly becoming one of the most powerful product discovery tools for Gen Z. Join Gillis and Detert as they discuss this group’s massive influence on social platforms like TikTok and how brands can effectively engage young consumers on their preferred channel.
WHY:
Social media’s influence over young consumers shows no sign of slowing down. The opportunities for brands to connect with consumers on this platform are endless, but so are the pitfalls. Learning how to use the platform while avoiding risks will be key to success.
WHEN:
June 22, 2021, at 12 p.m. CDT
WHERE:
|The Power of Intelligent Creative
WHO:
Jennifer Pelino, EVP, Medica Center of Excellence, IRI
Elena Bond, Marketing Science Group Lead, Snap, Inc.
Steph Garofoli, VP, Partnerships, VidMob
WHAT:
For years, IRI has been pushing the importance of personalized marketing. During this session, Pelino, Bond and Garofoli will discuss Intelligent Creative, what it is and how it helps marketers reach the right audience with the right message at the right time and place.
WHY:
Consumers are increasingly expecting hyper-personalized messaging. One off-target ad can shift their perception of a brand instantly. It’s up to marketers to know how to deploy targeted campaigns at scale.
WHEN:
June 23, 2021, at 12 p.m. CDT
WHERE:
|The Innovation Imperative: How Shopper Marketers Can Accelerate and Win in 2021 and Beyond
WHO:
Mike Quinn, SVP & Group Leader, Media Center of Excellence, IRI
Meggie Giancola, Head of CPG Strategy & Sales, Valassis
Matt Knust, VP, CPG Sales, Aki Technology
Mike Pollack, Head of U.S. Sales, Ogury
WHAT:
This panel will feature leaders from advertising technology companies and highlight the top 2021 shopper marketing innovations.
WHY:
Savvy marketers should always be on the lookout for new ways to improve the relevance and effectiveness of their shopper marketing activities.
WHEN:
June 24, 2021, at 12 p.m. CDT
WHERE:
|The Intersection of Marketing & Technology: How to Win with Retail Media Networks
WHO:
Mike Ellgass, EVP, Retail Media Solutions, IRI
Abishake Subramanian, Senior Director and Head of Advertising & Partnerships, Sam’s Club Media Group
WHAT:
Join Ellgass and Subramanian as they explore the expanding retail media platform landscape. During their session, attendees will learn how to gain a high return on ad spend with targeted, measurable data.
WHY:
Consumer behaviors shifted rapidly during the pandemic, and some of those changes are expected to linger for some time. As a result, understanding why some campaigns perform well while others miss ROAS benchmarks, how to bring a longitudinal view to shopper behavior and what skill sets are critical for brand teams are important levers to success.
WHEN:
June 24, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. CDT
WHERE:
