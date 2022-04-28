IRI Partners with TikTok to Provide Granular Media Measurement Solutions for Advertisers

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IRI®, a fast-growing, global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, today announced that it has partnered with TikTok to deliver custom marketing and media mix effectiveness insights to consumer retailers and manufacturers that advertise on the platform.

Through this partnership, IRI will incorporate TikTok’s aggregated, privacy-centric advertising reports into its marketing effectiveness solution, IRI Marketing Mix™. Optimized specifically for marketing mix models, the reports will help provide retail marketers with an accurate, comprehensive, granular and holistic view of their online and offline marketing efforts. This will enhance CPG brand advertisers’ ability to understand the effectiveness of their campaigns on the TikTok platform and help them budget, plan and optimize their marketing and media spend.

“It’s exciting to bring together one of the fastest growing marketing and advertising platforms in TikTok and a measurement leader with IRI,” said Jennifer Pelino, executive vice president of Global Media Solutions at IRI. “The direct connection enables brands to better understand their marketing effectiveness and make the most out of their TikTok advertising spend.”

“We are thrilled to be furthering our measurement journey globally,” said Jorge Ruiz, global head of Marketing Science at TikTok. “Partnering with leaders across the measurement industry allows TikTok to understand advertiser needs through advanced, privacy-safe modeling techniques and how companies are leveraging our platform to successfully engage their audience and measure success. Our goal is to help clients reach their full potential with the TikTok community and maximize growth.”

About IRI

IRI unifies technology, analytics and data to reinvent how people and companies make decisions, take action and optimize performance. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI helps to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.

About the IRI Global Media Partner Ecosystem

IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of best-of-breed companies. As such, IRI works closely with a broad range of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create innovative joint solutions, services and access to capabilities to help its clients more effectively collaborate and compete in their various markets and exceed their growth objectives. IRI is committed to its partnership philosophy and continues to actively enhance its open ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions and affiliations. The IRI Global Media Partner Ecosystem includes such leading companies as Amobee, Analytics IQ, Epsilon, Experian, Google, Ispot, LG Ad Solutions, LiveRamp, Loop Me, Meta, NBCU, Neptune, Ogury, OmniCom, PlaceIQ, The Trade Desk, Valassis, Viant and Yahoo!.

TikTok Blog: Media Mix Modeling: Marketing effectiveness leaders join to help advertisers scale

