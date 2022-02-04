IRI Named a Leader in Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions by Independent Research Firm

In new report, IRI receives highest scores possible in 13 criteria, including Proprietary Data, Marketing Dashboards and Reports, Marketing Strategy Consulting, Business Strategy Consulting, Use Case: Business Disruption, Product Vision and Innovation Roadmap

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IRI®, a fast-growing global technology leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, today announced that Forrester Research has named the company a “Leader” in its “The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions, Q1 2022” report. IRI Fusion™, the company’s unified marketing measurement and optimization solution, was the key product evaluated and received the highest scores possible in 13 criteria, including Proprietary Data, Marketing Dashboards and Reports, Marketing Strategy Consulting, Business Strategy Consulting, Use Case: Business Disruption, Product Vision and Innovation Roadmap. Forrester evaluated 10 marketing measurement and optimization solution providers against criteria based on the companies’ current offerings, strategies and market presence.

The Forrester report notes, “IRI stands strong with data expertise and dynamic marketing insights. IRI’s robust Liquid Data Platform, which includes loyalty card, customer preference, and social listening data, anchors the company’s services-driven marketing measurement solution, IRI Fusion™.” The report also states, “IRI continues to be the vendor of choice for CPG or retail marketers because of its expertise in dynamic marketing drivers like media, trade, creative, and promotion.” It continues “References are happy with IRI insights and account management services backed by ‘phenomenal’ data experts.” In another comment, the report suggests, “Companies that want to partner with marketing and media experts and want access to diverse data sources should consider IRI.”

“We believe Forrester’s recognition highlights IRI’s never-ending focus on innovation and continuously integrating new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to help clients better understand and meet shoppers’ needs, especially important in today’s pandemic-disrupted environment,” said Kirk Perry, president and chief executive officer, IRI. “That IRI achieved the highest scores possible in 13 criteria demonstrates to us the strength of the IRI Fusion solution. We are energized to continue developing new solutions to serve our clients and shoppers even more effectively.”

“As one of the pioneers in developing big data and big data analytics solutions for the CPG, retail, over-the-counter health care and media industries, IRI teams are experts at integrating the world’s largest set of otherwise disconnected purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data to help decision-makers at these companies achieve long-term, sustained growth,” said Jennifer Pelino, executive vice president, Global Media, IRI. “We appreciate Forrester naming IRI a ‘Leader’ and acknowledging the strengths of our solutions. We are also grateful to our clients, who trust us with guiding their growth strategies.”

A complimentary copy of “The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions, Q1 2022” report is available here.

