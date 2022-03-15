Home Business Wire IRI and Ulta Beauty Launch Strategic, Multiyear Partnership to Improve View of...
Business Wire

IRI and Ulta Beauty Launch Strategic, Multiyear Partnership to Improve View of Beauty Market

di Business Wire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IRI®, a fast-growing global technology leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, and Ulta Beauty, the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services, today announced a strategic, multiyear partnership to improve Ulta Beauty’s view of the total beauty market.

“At IRI, we are passionate about understanding and serving the needs of our clients. We couldn’t be more excited to support Ulta Beauty in gaining a deeper view of the beauty market and identifying opportunities for innovation and advancement,” said Wei Lin Wong, president, Global Retail and Strategy, IRI. “Our personalized solutions will provide Ulta Beauty meaningful data and actionable, real-time insights to elevate their retail strategy.”

As part of the partnership, Ulta Beauty will leverage IRI’s suite of innovative solutions for e-commerce data, consumer insights and merchandising tools to support its go-to-market strategies. IRI’s solutions identify shoppers’ online behavior, provide a 360-degree view of the e-commerce universe and help companies better understand exactly where to invest to drive growth online. Utilizing IRI’s consumer and shopper insights solutions allows Ulta Beauty to better understand shopping behaviors, including guests’ on-the-go and in-the-moment needs. IRI’s innovative platform also enables the retailer to transform its merchandising processes by embedding data into decision-making with easy-to-consume, real-time insights.

“As a data-driven company, we believe in taking a holistic view of retail and consumer channels to unlock meaningful actions,” said Jordan Pious, senior director, Merchandising Strategy and Insights, Ulta Beauty. “We’re excited to partner with IRI to enhance how we use data and analytics to inform our merchandising strategies and, most importantly, optimize our guests’ experiences.”

For more information on IRI’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions, visit https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-us/solutions.

About IRI

IRI is a trusted provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, and financial services and media companies grow their businesses. With a leading repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.

Contacts

IRI Contact:
Shelley Hughes

Email: Shelley.Hughes@IRIworldwide.com
Phone: +1 312.731.1782

Articoli correlati

Cogito Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments

Business Wire Business Wire -
The internal promotions celebrate the strategic and driven leaders committed to Cogito’s growth BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cogito, the leader in AI Coaching...
Continua a leggere

SiTime Transforms Precision Timing Market for Edge Networks

Business Wire Business Wire -
Elite X Super-TCXO Delivers 2x Better Stability and 30x Higher Reliability SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5g--SiTime® Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM), a market...
Continua a leggere

Finite State Adds Gün Akkor, Kirk Appelman to Scale Company with Growing Market

Business Wire Business Wire -
With Akkor as Chief Technology Officer and Appelman as Executive Vice President, Finite State is building upon its Series...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Cogito Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments

Business Wire