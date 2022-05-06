Home Business Wire Ireland Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2022: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors,...
Business Wire

Ireland Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2022: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics, 2019-2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Ireland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook – 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics – Q1 2022 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Social commerce industry in Ireland is expected to grow by 99.0% on annual basis to reach US$1,534.8 million in 2022.

Social Commerce industry in Ireland has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration and rising social commerce adoption in small cities.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 48.2% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$1,534.8 million in 2022 to reach US$12,105.4 million by 2028.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).
  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors – Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Scope

Ireland Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Food & Grocery
  • Appliances and Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Others

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • C2C

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Domestic
  • Cross Border

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Tier-1 Cities
  • Tier-2 Cities
  • Tier-3 Cities

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payment
  • Cash

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2021

  • By Age
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qydc02

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

VIZIO to Participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 18, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that Adam Townsend, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a...
Continua a leggere

Groove Ranked #3 Best Place to Work in the SF Bay Area

Business Wire Business Wire -
Employee reviews earn Groove a top spot on the 2022 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area List...
Continua a leggere

NextGen Healthcare CFO Jamie Arnold Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
Accomplished Industry Leader Honored by the Orange County Business Journal ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NXGN #NextGenHealthcare--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

VIZIO to Participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May...

Business Wire