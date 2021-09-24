Ireland Data Centre Landscape Report 2021: Latest Information on All of the Key Issues for Data Centre Providers – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Ireland Data Centre Landscape 2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This new report covers the Irish Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers.
Key Topics Covered
- Summary Box – Irish Data Centre Landscape Summary
- Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Ireland
- Key Irish Data Centre Provider Profiles
- Irish Data Centre raised floor space forecast – in m2 (2020 to 2024)
- Irish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast – in MW (2020 to 2024)
- Irish Data Centre Power – in Euro per kWH
- Key Irish Data Centre Clusters
- Irish Data Centre Pricing – in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2020 to 2024)
- Irish Data Centre Revenues – in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
- Irish Public Cloud Revenues – in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
- The Key Trends in the Ireland Data Centre Market
- Irish Data Centre Outlook
List of Figures
- A simplified map of Ireland
- A table summarizing the key Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Ireland
- A simplified map showing the locations of key Dublin Data Centre facilities including the Echelon DUB10 facility
- A pie chart showing the market shares of key Irish Data Centre Providers by Data Centre raised floor space – in percent
- A chart showing the forecast Irish Data Centre raised floor space from the end of 2020 to the end of 2024 – in m2
- A chart showing the forecast Irish Data Centre DCCP in MW from the end of 2020 to the end of 2024 – in MW
- A table & chart showing the average Data Centre rack space, m2 & kW rentals – in Euro per month (2020 to 2024)
- A chart showing forecast Irish Data Centre Revenues – in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
- A table showing the key dedicated Dublin area Data Centre facilities
- A chart showing forecast Irish Public Cloud Revenues – in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
Companies Mentioned
- Echelon
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r2t64k
