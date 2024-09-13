Irdeto Powers the Successful Launch of Akash Digital TV’s New DTH HD Platform and Akash Go Companion App

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Irdeto, the global leader in digital video platform experiences and security, is excited to announce the continued success of its partnership with Akash Digital TV, Bangladesh. The recent launch of Akash Digital TV’s new Direct-to-Home (DTH) HD platform, powered by Irdeto’s cutting-edge technology, has garnered widespread acclaim across the region. This partnership, which began in 2019 with the implementation of Irdeto’s cardless conditional access system, Irdeto Cloaked CA, has been instrumental in establishing Irdeto as Akash Digital TV trusted technology partner. The success of this collaboration has now led to Irdeto’s continued role in securing Akash’s latest set-top boxes, further solidifying the partnership’s impact on the market.





The new platform marks a significant milestone in Bangladesh’s digital entertainment landscape, offering unparalleled HD viewing quality with a bi-lingual English and Bangla user interface. Thanks to Irdeto’s middleware technology, Akash’s HD Set-Top Box allows users to access their favorite channels with unprecedented speed and ease — just three clicks in three seconds. This innovative and user-friendly experience is a testament to the seamless integration of Irdeto’s solutions, designed to enhance both content delivery and user engagement.

Akash’s next generation of set-top boxes now includes Irdeto’s middleware, giving all Akash’s HD platforms a unified look and feel and enhance customer experience through the availability of valued added services. It also enables Akash with a dynamic advertisement technology to explore new revenue opportunities.

“We are delighted to have partnered with Akash Digital TV in launching this cutting-edge platform that is set to transform the viewing experience in Bangladesh,” said Andrew Bunten, COO for Video Entertainment at Irdeto. “Our advanced middleware technology has played a crucial role in delivering a seamless, intuitive, and high-quality user experience that aligns with Akash’s vision for the future of digital entertainment in the region.”

“This innovative new platform and the Akash Go Companion App represent a significant leap forward in revolutionizing content consumption and the user experience in Bangladesh whether at home or on the go,” said Anowarul Azim, VP for Technology at Akash. “Our partnership with Irdeto has been instrumental in achieving this milestone, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration as we expand our technology services and deliver the best possible entertainment options to our subscribers.”

