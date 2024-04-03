Home Business Wire iQor to Showcase CX Innovation at Upcoming Events
iQor to Showcase CX Innovation at Upcoming Events

iQor Continues to Lead in Performance Optimization at Premier 2024 CX Industry Events

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIinCXiQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, will showcase customer experience innovation and thought leadership at industry events nationwide, with additional events currently under consideration and to be announced soon.


Leaders across industries are invited to book time with iQor’s CX experts at the following 2024 events:

iQor will showcase Symphony [AI]TM, its generative artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem designed to revolutionize the employee experience, enhance performance capabilities, ensure regulatory compliance, and provide superior workflows that offer unparalleled advantage to client partners.

“Our journey through the first quarter of 2024 was marked by inspiring interactions and the sharing of valuable insights within the CX community,” said iQor Chief Sales Officer James McClenahan. “As we move into the next phase of the year, our focus remains on highlighting our innovative CX solutions, engaging with industry thought leaders, and expanding our network of partnerships. The upcoming events provide forums for mutual learning and growth.”

Visit iQor.com to discover how iQor is navigating the future of CX by seamlessly blending automation and human capabilities to deliver smiles across every customer interaction. To book time with iQor’s CX experts at these and other events, visit www.iqor.com/events.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology and AI-driven innovations that can scale teams anywhere, our custom BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to deliver optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. We serve as a trusted partner to clients across industries, providing strategic thought leadership, competitive pricing, performance excellence, attractive geos, and talented teams to meet demand and deliver the best value in the industry. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

Contacts

iQor Contact
Robert Constantine

SVP Marketing and Communications

robert.constantine@iqor.com

