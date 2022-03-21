iQor Opens Third Call Center in the Caribbean

Expansion Continues in Trinidad and Tobago With 40,000 More Square Feet

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPOIndustry–iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, celebrates the grand opening of its third contact center in Trinidad and Tobago. This newest center opens in the city of Chaguanas to meet the growing demand for BPO digital services.

The new facility expands the company’s nearshore footprint in Trinidad and increases the number of omnichannel customer support jobs provided by about 800, for a total of approximately 2,200 iQor employees in Trinidad. The expansion has enabled iQor to support multiple new clients in financial services, hospitality, medical, utilities, and retail. iQor teams provide these clients sought-after customer service in general customer care, inbound and outbound sales, tech support, reservations, and collections.

“iQor Trinidad and Tobago invests heavily to attract, retain, and develop its employees to be the best in the industry. With this expansion, we look forward to joining the local community in Chaguanas and hiring from a large pool of skilled Trinidadians to provide meaningful customer experiences to the world’s top brands,” said iQor President and CEO Gary Praznik.

Chaguanas is located approximately 30 minutes from Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago. It offers convenient access to the airport, hotels, and several colleges/universities including the University of Trinidad and Tobago and the University of West Indies. Located outside the Caroni Bird Sanctuary, iQor’s newest multi-level, 40,000-square-foot facility features 600 seats and employee-friendly amenities.

Like iQor’s Wallerfield and Barataria sites, which are near full capacity due to strong client demand, the Chaguanas location offers a full range of omnichannel customer support such as voice, chat, email, SMS, and social media powered by the latest digital technologies including intelligent automation, conversational AI, and speech analytics to create excellent employee and customer experiences.

The new contact center opening in Chaguanas follows the recent expansion of the Wallerfield location in the third quarter of 2021. iQor added 15,000 square feet and more than 200 employees to the Wallerfield site to accommodate increased client needs in the hospitality and home maintenance industries.

iQor will host a grand opening ceremony at the new contact center (63 Ramsaran St., Chaguanas) at 10:00 a.m. AST on March 23, 2022. Trinidad and Tobago Senator the Honourable Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry, and Chaguanas Mayor His Worship Faaiq Mohammed, along with other officials and iQor leaders, will speak at the event.

iQor is hiring work-in-office and work-at-home call center positions in Chaguanas, Wallerfield, and Barataria. Individuals seeking rewarding employee experiences with unlimited growth potential are encouraged to visit iQor Trinidad’s Facebook page or apply.iqor.com.

