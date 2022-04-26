iQor Opens New Domestic Contact Center in Allentown, PA

State-of-the-Art Facility Provides 30,000 Square Feet of Class A Office Space

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllentownPA–iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, this month celebrates the grand opening of its new contact center in Allentown, PA. The center—which brings 30,000 square feet of Class A office space—reflects iQor’s commitment to investing in its domestic infrastructure and generating positive benefits for employees, clients, customers, and communities.

The new facility replaces iQor’s existing contact center in Bethlehem, PA. About 15 minutes from Bethlehem, the neighboring town of Allentown provides access to a larger pool of qualified candidates ready to provide exceptional customer experiences.

“iQor makes ongoing investments in our employees and facilities to provide the best employee and customer experiences in the industry. With our new contact center in Allentown, we look forward to expanding our impact in the local community and continuing to hire from a skilled group of candidates to provide meaningful customer experiences to top brands seeking domestic customer experience offerings,” said iQor President and CEO Gary Praznik.

Current iQor employees provided feedback during the site selection process to ensure the improvements met their needs. The new Class A office space supports excellent experiences in a work-in-office environment as part of iQor’s hybrid model that provides employees the flexibility to work in the office or at home. The contact center provides state-of-the-art digital technology infrastructure, panoramic windows, ergonomic furniture, a café, a fitness center, and a better commute for many employees.

Like Bethlehem, Allentown is a historic city in the Lehigh Valley area with convenient access to area attractions, restaurants, and lodging. It is home to 11 colleges and universities, is accessible by major highways, and is close to the Lehigh Valley International Airport.

iQor’s Pennsylvania location supports clients in health care, insurance, manufacturing, transportation, and utilities. iQor teams provide these clients sought-after customer service in general customer care, tech support, cash applications and chargebacks, and accounts receivable management. Work-in-office and work-at-home agents offer a full range of omnichannel customer support powered by the latest digital technologies including intelligent automation, conversational AI, and speech analytics to create excellent employee and customer experiences.

iQor offers flexible work environments and is hiring work-in-office and work-at-home call center positions in Allentown. Individuals seeking rewarding employee experiences with unlimited growth potential are encouraged to visit apply.iqor.com.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 35,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

Contacts

Robert Constantine



SVP Marketing and Communications



robert.constantine@iqor.com