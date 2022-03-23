iQor Helps Families in Need in Trinidad and Tobago

Chaguanas Mayor Joins iQor Leaders to Deliver Essential Supplies

CHAGUANAS, Trinidad and Tobago–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPOIndustry–Yesterday, iQor donated baskets of food and household items to families in need throughout Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago. With iQor’s newest center opening in Chaguanas on March 23, 2022, this is the first of many initiatives to support the local community. iQor Vice President of Operations and Country Lead Dr. William Huggins was joined by His Worship the Mayor Faaiq Mohammed of Chaguanas and iQor community relations representative Blake Graves to deliver the baskets to families.

“Our iQorian Values inspire us to be more each day and guide how we interact with each other, our clients and customers, and the global communities in which we live and work. With our new contact center, we look forward to creating trusted partnerships throughout the local community,” said Dr. William Huggins, vice president of operations and country lead for iQor Trinidad.

iQor recognizes the hardships many families face worldwide with food insecurity and difficulties affording essential items. Through community service activities, partnerships with local organizations, and a commitment to providing quality employment with growth opportunities, iQor is determined to make a positive impact in Chaguanas.

“Our Chaguanas community has a lot to offer and it’s great to have international business expand here. From hundreds of new job opportunities to the food and supply baskets we delivered yesterday, I know iQor’s presence will make a positive impact throughout Chaguanas in the years to come,” said Chaguanas Mayor, His Worship the Mayor Faaiq Mohammed.

A managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, iQor celebrates the grand opening of its third contact center in Trinidad and Tobago to meet the growing demand for BPO digital services. The new center in Chaguanas will provide about 800 new employment opportunities. Combined with iQor’s sites in Wallerfield and Barataria, this totals approximately 2,500 jobs for local Trinidadians. To apply for rewarding work-in-office and work-at-home call center positions, individuals are encouraged to visit iQor Trinidad’s Facebook page or apply.iqor.com.

iQor will host a grand opening ceremony at the new contact center (63 Ramsaran St., Chaguanas) at 10:00 a.m. AST on March 23, 2022. Trinidad and Tobago Senator the Honourable Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry, and Chaguanas Mayor His Worship Faaiq Mohammed, along with other officials and iQor leaders, will speak at the event.

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 35,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

