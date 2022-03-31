iQor Expands to South America With Highly Anticipated New Contact Center to Meet Increased Demand for Digital BPO Services

Colombia Location Offers Highly Skilled Bilingual Customer Support Workforce

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPO–iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, has expanded its global presence to 10 countries. Its most recent addition includes an international contact center in Colombia designed to meet the growing demand for BPO digital services. The center is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2022.

“We look forward to joining the high-tech economic development community in Medellín. iQor’s expansion into South America will enable us to continue to promote innovation while accessing a highly skilled bilingual workforce to support the growing need for omnichannel customer service for the world’s top brands,” said iQor President and CEO Gary Praznik.

Medellín, Colombia, was selected as the location of iQor’s newest contact center for its high-tech innovation and sustainability as well as its bilingual, well-educated, and digitally-adept workforce. With 2.5 million people, Medellín is Colombia’s second largest city. It provides a high quality of life with political and economic stability and access to many colleges and universities.

Medellín supports work-at-home and work-in-office environments with a reliable power network that has the lowest interruption rate among major Colombian cities. The city’s transportation infrastructure and lack of natural disasters add to its appeal. A mere 3.5-hour flight from Miami, it offers convenient travel options with daily flights from the United States.

“iQor Colombia provides a talented labor force with English and Spanish cultural proficiency at competitive costs. The unique attributes of the Medellín community align with iQor’s ability to create amazing employee and customer experiences aided by highly skilled professionals and digital technologies,” said Fabian Garcia, senior director of operations for iQor Colombia.

The 25,000-square-foot Medellín facility will support clients in all industries with approximately 800 work-in-office and work-at-home employees.

