iQor Earns Government Safety Seal in Santa Rosa

This Marks the Second Safety Seal Recognition for iQor in the Philippines

SANTA ROSA, Philippines–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPO–The Philippines Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has recognized iQor Santa Rosa with the Government Safety Seal Certification for the BPO sector in the province of Laguna. This is the second such certification for iQor, which was the first BPO to receive this recognition in Region 4A (Calabarzon Region) when iQor Dasmarinas received the certification. Companies in the manufacturing, utilities, and business process outsourcing (BPO) industries are eligible for the certification based on compliance with government health and safety standards.

“This is the second iQor contact center the Philippines government has recognized with a Safety Seal Certification. It celebrates the importance we place on ensuring the health and safety of our employees. Our teams are committed to working together to create a safe and rewarding work environment that employees look forward to being a part of each day,” said iQor President and CEO Gary Praznik.

iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, is committed to complying with all government health and safety standards to safeguard employees and to deliver consistent and reliable service to clients. With the power of technology and automation, iQor distributes the health checklist and monitors vaccination status to ensure only those who are vaccinated enter iQor facilities.

“iQor has ongoing investments to create safe work environments,” said Fleurette Navarro, iQor senior vice president of global recruitment and Philippines human resources. “We collaborate throughout our organization to create excellent experiences for our employees. This certification recognizes the work we have done from the start of the pandemic to adhere to health and safety protocols to ensure the wellbeing of all employees.”

The certification was presented to iQor by Attorney Nepomuceno A. Leaño, II, OIC assistant regional director DOLE IV-A; and Deah Celeste Tercias, senior labor employment officer, DOLE Laguna.

iQor has 16 contact centers in the Philippines archipelago in Cavite, Davao, Iloilo, Laguna, Negros Occidental, Pampanga, and Quezon City.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 35,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

Contacts

Robert Constantine



SVP Marketing and Communications



robert.constantine@iqor.com