iQor Earns BPO Center of the Year From Leading Home Warranty Company

Top Honor for BPOs Goes to iQor for the Third Year Running

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bpo–A top-ranked U.S. home warranty company recognized iQor with its Best Center 2021 Award for outstanding customer service for the third year running. The award was presented on January 19, 2022, at the home warranty company’s Third Annual Global Summit for its business process outsourcing (BPO) partners from around the world.

The first-place honor has been presented to iQor call center locations since the award’s inception in 2019 (iQor Clark in 2019 and Trinidad in 2020). The Best Center Award 2021 was presented to the team in Fairview, Quezon City. The contact center team is comprised of work-at-home and work-in-office employees who provide inbound and outbound customer care, warranty renewals, and special projects tailored to specific needs and authorizations for customers. Through strong leadership, coaching, and development, program members continually strive towards performance excellence.

“I’m proud of our team in the Philippines for working hard to provide exceptional customer experiences that make people smile. Our team exemplifies the performance and culture we cultivate to ensure meaningful experiences,” said president and CEO of iQor, Gary Praznik.

Out of the four global BPOs that partner with the home warranty company, iQor teams took the top five recognitions in the awards program. Second place went to an iQor customer care team in Trinidad and third through fifth places went to other iQor teams in the Philippines.

Rod Spires, iQor vice president of operations, said, “The program’s success is largely due to the collaborative partnership between iQor and our client. The team continually improves the customer experience through a transparent and honest evaluation of agent behaviors, processes and policies, and leadership engagement. iQor’s team has become a trusted advisor for the client in all areas related to their customer base.”

The client program has expanded steadily since it began three years ago in Clark, Philippines. The program now enjoys a steady state of about 1,000 employees in the Philippines that significantly increases during seasonal peak demands. In Trinidad, the program employs hundreds of customer support staff that markedly ramps up in season as well. Today, a majority of employees across locations are work-at-home.

“We strive to deliver results above and beyond our established goals. We review metrics on a daily basis, analyze areas for improvement, and coach each agent accordingly to ensure they provide excellent customer service with integrity,” said Angela Quintanar, iQor director of operations.

iQor has 16 contact centers in the Philippines archipelago in Cavite, Davao, Iloilo, Laguna, Negros Occidental, Pampanga, and Quezon City.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 35,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries.

