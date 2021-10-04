iQor Celebrates the Power of Service: Customer Service Week 2021

Tech-enabled BPO honors and celebrates its digitally irresistible employees who deliver fast, helpful, and friendly customer service for tens of millions of consumers around the world

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPO–iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, announced today that it is celebrating Customer Service Week across nine countries. Over 35,000 customer support employees will participate in the week-long celebration from October 4 to 8.

Customer Service Week is an international event devoted to recognizing the importance of customer service and honoring the people who serve and support customers. Held annually during the first week of October, Customer Service Week is a global event celebrated in over 60 countries.

“We look forward to this week every year, and we are forever grateful for the dedication our employees demonstrate to each other, our customers, and iQor,” said Gary Praznik, President and CEO of iQor. “As digital services drive greater efficiency in our industry, the complexity of customer support interactions grows as well. Our team does an amazing job handling this new level of complexity, whether it’s focused on the employee experience or customer experience.”

During Customer Service Week, iQor will raise awareness of the importance of customer service and celebrate both in-office and work-at-home employees for their dedication to creating amazing customer experiences.

As part of iQor’s ongoing commitment to its team members, the company created iQor Qares. This commitment takes the form of charitable partnerships and employee volunteerism activities across the organizations it supports, along with contributions to qualified 501© (3) organizations that align with the company’s values. One-hundred percent of the money raised through iQor Qares assists iQor employees, charitable and educational initiatives worldwide. Large or small, every donation improves life and eases the burden of recovery for those in need.

At iQor, our 35,000 amazing employees spanning nine countries are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

