iQor Announces New Website

Tech-enabled BPO revamps website to reflect its ‘ digitally irresistible’ solutions and culture

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPO–iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.iqor.com.





The new site features a refreshed, more user-centric design and easier access to resources and information about iQor’s digital capabilities, services, and solutions to help companies across every industry to deliver amazing customer experiences.

“We are thrilled to debut our new website to our clients, employees, and companies who are looking to understand iQor’s full range of services,” said President and CEO of iQor, Gary Praznik. “The website encompasses iQor’s focus on digitally irresistible call center solutions, technology, and company culture.”

iQor’s new site highlights capabilities for omnichannel, work-at-home, intelligent automation, data security, and more across the company’s core services such as customer care, revenue generation, customer retention, and technical support. iQor provides solutions across virtually every industry, including retail, e-commerce, communications, healthcare, finance, streaming services, emerging tech, and more.

The new website will be updated regularly with company news, blogs, case studies, and a forthcoming Podcast. The company encourages everyone to visit the latest feature of their site, Team Highlights, which showcases iQor employees doing their best work.

About iQor

At iQor our 35,000 amazing employees spanning 9 countries are passionate about delivering an outstanding Omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our digital BPO solutions from local to global to create the experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

