iQor Announces John Kruper as Senior Vice President of Global Learning and Development

Kruper Will Guide Best Practices for Employee Development

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPOIndustry–iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, today announced the hiring of John Kruper as senior vice president of global learning and development. As a senior member of the operations leadership team, Kruper will report directly to Chief Operating Officer Martin Lehtio.

“We are pleased to have John join our team. His experience and vision will build on our award-winning training and development to support iQor’s continued growth as a leader in the BPO industry. His breadth of leadership expertise and innovations will further enhance interactive training initiatives to help create valuable employee and customer experiences that make people smile,” said Lehtio.

Kruper will lead iQor’s learning and development programs and create best practices across disciplines, heavily focused on operations. He will enhance interactive training and development for work-at-home and work-in-office employees throughout the organization.

“I am excited to begin this new journey with iQor,” said Kruper. “I look forward to working with Martin and the team to further advance the great work iQor is doing to digitally transform the employee experience while simultaneously adding value for clients and enriching the customer experience.”

Kruper brings extensive experience cultivating innovation-rich learning solutions and digital learning transformation in cross-functional, global settings. He joins iQor from SYKES Enterprises (now part of Sitel Group) where he was chief learning officer responsible for strategic talent development. Kruper concurrently served as general manager at SYKES’ TalentSprout, which he transformed into a market-facing profit center offering a full suite of learning development. Prior to that, Kruper was president of Alpine Access University before Alpine Access was acquired by SYKES. He also served as senior vice president of product management and shared services at UNext and Cardean Learning Group in addition to years in academia.

