iQmetrix Wins 2021 Best Tech Workplace Culture Regional Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#telecomretail—iQmetrix, North America’s leading provider of telecom retail management software, is proud to announce that the company has won its regional award category for Best Tech Work Culture (Small to Mid-Size Employer) in the 7th Annual Timmy Awards. This awards program from Tech in Motion celebrates the best technology workplaces across North America, with hundreds of regional finalists, and tens of thousands of votes selecting the regional winners. iQmetrix won its category in Charlotte, N.C., where the company has its U.S. headquarters.





“Winners of Best Tech Work Culture have proven to be the best in their city at inspiring innovation and bettering the lives of their tech teams,” said Mandy Walker, Executive Director of Tech in Motion’s founder Motion Recruitment. “We are proud to honor these companies that have adapted to a constantly shifting environment and continued to thrive in 2021.”

The regional win means iQmetrix is now shortlisted for the Best Tech Work Culture (Small to Mid-Size Employer) in the North American 2021 Timmy Awards, which are judged by industry leaders from companies such as Netflix and Paypal.

Krystal Ho, Vice President of Global People and Culture at iQmetrix, said, “We’re extremely proud of our incredible workplace culture, which is based on self-management principles that allow every employee to bring their authentic selves to their roles and to thrive in their careers. At iQmetrix, we are united by our shared values, with a focus on diversity and inclusion, while also knowing how to have a great time in our awesome offices and at our amazing company getaways and events. We’ve found this culture brings out the best in our team members, and we couldn’t be happier to celebrate this regional Timmy Award win.”

iQmetrix will now go up against the 10 other regional Work Tech Culture winners in the 2021 Timmy Awards Ceremony on October 28. After the success of last year’s virtual show, the event will once again be an entirely digital experience honoring the top workplaces the tech world has to offer. To attend the ceremony or learn more about the awards, visit the Timmy Awards website.

About iQmetrix

iQmetrix’s intelligent retail management software is designed to power the telecom industry. Our software is built around enabling telecom retailers to deliver a buy-anywhere strategy through multi-channel inventory management and digital retail solutions; make data-driven decisions using robust reporting; and unify storefronts and digital channels for a consistent customer experience, in-store, online, and anywhere else.

For 20 years, we’ve been passionate about helping the leading brands in telecom to grow by providing best-in-class software, services, and expertise that enables them to adapt and thrive. Our retail management solutions powered $15.5BN in sales last year, and are used by 425,000 telecom retail professionals across 1,200-plus clients. iQmetrix is a privately held software as a service (SaaS) company with offices in Canada and the U.S. For more information, please visit www.iqmetrix.com.

About Tech in Motion Events

Tech in Motion is a North American events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn and innovate. What started as a small collaboration in 2011 by IT recruiting firm Motion Recruitment grew into an organization of over 250,000 members across 14 chapters in North America including Boston, Dallas, NYC, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco, LA, and more. Visit techinmotionevents.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors, and events.

