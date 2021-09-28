iQmetrix Announces Ryan Volberg as New President and Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ceorecruitment—The former Senior Vice President and General Manager of PAR Restaurant Solutions Group brings extensive experience in delivering a full suite of software, payments, services, and hardware offerings to a global customer base.





iQmetrix, provider of North America’s leading telecom retail management software, today announces the appointment of Ryan Volberg as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Volberg will be responsible for overseeing the company’s overall vision, operations, and resources, while leading iQmetrix’s future growth and international expansion.

Volberg is a highly experienced leader of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, having successfully scaled three technology firms prior to joining iQmetrix. His most recent role was at PAR Restaurant Solutions Group, of which Volberg was Senior Vice President and General Manager. During his tenure, the company completed several $100 million-plus rounds of debt and equity financing, made three significant acquisitions, and increased in value by 400%.

Greg Krywulak, Co-Founder of iQmetrix, said, “We’re extremely excited to welcome Ryan Volberg to the iQmetrix team, and to have someone with his incredible experience joining us at a crucial time for the company. Ryan’s expertise in scaling innovative SaaS companies will be invaluable as iQmetrix grows in size, scope, and global reach. We are sure Ryan is the right person to lead us in our new chapter and we can’t wait to see where he takes iQmetrix.”

Prior to his role at PAR Restaurant Solutions Group, Volberg founded two technology companies that went on to be acquired at large valuations, including Vivonet Inc., the restaurant industry’s first cloud-based enterprise point of sale and payment system, which Volberg led for 13 years. In addition, Volberg has extensive experience in strategy development, sales, M&A, capital raising, mobile applications, and product management.

Volberg said, “I’m very grateful to have been asked to lead iQmetrix into the next phase of its innovation and growth. The company has established itself as the leader in telecom retail in North America, and we see the opportunity to replicate that success internationally, while focusing on innovating the personal technology experience. Enabling our clients to power the relationships, productivity, and passions of their customers is what iQmetrix is all about, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

