IQ-EQ Employs Leading AI Compliance Capabilities With Napier

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Napier, provider of leading anti-financial crime compliance solutions, announced that investor services group IQ-EQ is upgrading its screening capabilities to Napier’s AI-enhanced Client Screening.





Napier’s Client Screening solution will further enhance IQ-EQ’s existing systems by automatically screening clients at relevant intervals against sanctions, Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) lists, and other key watchlists. The AI capabilities will also help IQ-EQ to reduce volumes of false positives and enable faster screening.

IQ-EQ provides a range of compliance administration, asset, and advisory services to a global client base that includes 11 of the world’s top 15 private equity firms. Their portfolio also holds assets under administration exceeding US$750 billion and across 24 jurisdictions.

Sally Alayarian, Group Chief Risk Officer at IQ-EQ, said: “At IQ-EQ we help global investors focus on investing and preserving capital in a sustainable and compliant manner. With several brands under our umbrella and across global markets, we often find data silos which make our screening processes more challenging.

With Napier’s solution, we will gain a significant edge as we can roll out bulk screening across the Group and leverage the solution’s impressive AI capabilities to reduce false positives. This will contribute greatly to our operational efficiencies in our compliance efforts, and help us serve our client base more efficiently, while ensuring we are not in breach of sanctions.”

Napier’s solution uses natural language processing and advanced fuzzy matching algorithms to reduce false positives helping organisations save time and focus on real alerts.

Cian Harrington, Global Head of Client Transformation at Napier said: “We are proud to support IQ-EQ and their commitment to combatting financial crime. Our latest generation multi-organisational solution helps solve for complex challenges such as those faced by the financial services industry, and we look forward to reinforcing our partnership with this implementation.”

Napier’s highly configurable financial crime compliance platform is relied upon by a variety of market participants, including banks, payment providers, asset managers, FX specialists, insurance firms, and other regulated institutions globally.

About Napier

Napier is a new breed of financial crime compliance technology specialist. Our intelligent compliance platform is transforming compliance from legal obligation to competitive edge. All Napier products are built using cutting-edge technology, and the platform can be delivered via public cloud, private cloud or on premise.

