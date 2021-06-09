iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles Class of 2021 To Be Celebrated with Online Graduation Ceremony

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #Classof21–In a year where every school in America was affected by the pandemic, California Virtual Charter Academy (iQLA), an online public school serving K-12 grade students throughout the state since 2010, will celebrate its graduates virtually with a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 11 beginning at 11 am. The ceremony will be streamed live on the day of graduation but will be available to the public within 2 via Parent Square and all our social media pages.

“Other schools struggled this year, but iQLA never missed a day of instruction, which was key to getting our students to move forward,” said iQLA Head of School Nick Stecken. “This was certainly a challenging year, but our students and families got what they needed to move on to the next step in their lives.”

This year, iQLA will graduate 82 students. Emily Ramirez and Daniel Bae are iQLA’s 2021 co-valedictorian. Emily plans to attend the Riverside Community College in the fall, and Daniel has a full scholarship to attend Julliard.

“Prior to attending iQLA, I was having challenges at my brick and mortar school; I didn’t feel like I fit in and the teachers were not as involved and attentive to the students or their academic needs,” said graduating senior Corrine McGee. “Enrolling in iQLA and having these instructors not only changed this dynamic for me but has given me a renewed outlook on my academics and future goals.”

Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across California and beyond, including Julliard, UC Davis, UC Fullerton, Cal State University – San Diego, and the U.S. Army.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

iQLA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, June 11th, 2021, 11 AM

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Nick Stecken at nicstecken@iqcala.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles

iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles (iQLA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by the Rowland Unified School District. iQLA is available to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who reside in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties. California-credentialed teachers deliver lessons in an online classroom platform that provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about iQLA, visit losangeles.iqacademy.com.

