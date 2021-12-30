IPValue Management Subsidiary Future Link Systems Files ITC Patent Infringement Complaint

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IPValue Management Inc. (“IPValue”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Future Link Systems, LLC (“FLS”) has filed a patent infringement complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”) to initiate an investigation under Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 against 17 companies. The complaint alleges infringement of two patents relating to advances in power-saving techniques for processor integrated circuits, including those designed and sold by semiconductor vendors such as AMD, Amlogic, Broadcom, Qualcomm, and Realtek to end-device manufacturers of mobile phones, tablets, personal computers, smart home devices, and other devices.

In 2012, FLS acquired a portfolio of over 600 computer architecture related patents. Since that time FLS has successfully licensed several of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, including some with significant semiconductor design and manufacturing operations in the U.S. These licensees collectively supply a large percentage of the worldwide market for microprocessors, microcontrollers, and application processors.

“IPValue brings renowned portfolios to market, using rigorous and detailed technical presentations and business negotiations to conclude fair-value patent licensing deals. Abiding by our ’litigate last’ approach, FLS has engaged in business discussions to license major semiconductor vendors willing to step up on behalf of themselves and their end-device vendor customers,” said Boaz Brickman, Senior Vice President, Legal at IPValue. “No entity is entitled to take a free-ride off the research and development costs that went into the innovations represented by FLS’ patent portfolio. Our licensees, and the public in general, are not well-served if we allow companies to sell infringing products without a license while others pay their fair share,” said Mr. Brickman

The patents at issue in the action are U.S. Patents 7,685,439 and 8,099,614. FLS filed related complaints in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas and the District of Delaware.

