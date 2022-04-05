iProov Expands Team with New Chief Information Officer

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iProov, the world leader in biometric face authentication technology, announced today that Miguel Traquina has joined the organization as Chief Information Officer.





“I am delighted to welcome Miguel to iProov, as we further grow our business,” said Andrew Bud, iProov CEO. “The scale and scope of our technology activities are expanding rapidly. Miguel’s extensive experience with financial technology for a major bank complements and extends our team’s outstanding capabilities, enabling us to innovate and operate on more fronts globally.”

iProov processed more online verifications during one 10-day period in 2021 than in the whole of 2020, with more than one million completed in a single day several times throughout the year. With this accelerated growth, iProov plans to enter new geographies and onboard new clients and partners throughout 2022. iProov is also bringing biometric authentication to new use cases, including projects with Eurostar and the National Science Foundation.

“I am excited to be joining iProov at this exciting time for the organization,” said Traquina. “iProov is a company with an ambitious and inspiring mission: to protect people’s identity online across the globe using biometric verification. As we expand our reach and footprint, we must continue to optimize our technology offering for our customers and partners, while vigorously championing consumer privacy and security.”

Prior to joining iProov, Traquina was Chief Information Officer for Operations and Economic Crime at Santander UK, where he had various engineering and transformation roles overseeing multi-disciplinary teams around the world. He began his career with Accenture, running financial services projects in Europe and Latin America.

About iProov

Launched in 2013, iProov is the world leader in online facial biometric authentication, working with governments, banks and other enterprises to securely verify customer identity. Used for effortless onboarding and authentication, customers include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), the Australian Taxation Office, GovTech Singapore, Rabobank, ING, and others. iProov’s technologies include Liveness Assurance™ and Genuine Presence Assurance®, which ensures that an online customer is the right person, a real person, and is authenticating right now. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks and digital injection attacks and the emerging threat of deepfakes. iProov was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor 2020 in Identity Access Management & Fraud Detection. For more information, please see www.iproov.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Contacts

Rob Tacey



rob.tacey@iproov.com