iProov Dynamic Liveness Is the First and Only Solution to Achieve CEN/TS 18099 High and Ingenium Level 4 for Injection Attack Detection

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iProov, the world's leading provider of science-based biometric identity verification solutions, today announced that its Dynamic Liveness technology is the first and only solution to successfully achieve an Ingenium Level 4 evaluation and the CEN/TS 18099 High technical specification for Injection Attack Detection, following an independent evaluation by the ISO/IEC 17025-accredited, Ingenium Biometric Laboratories. Ingenium Level 4 builds on the requirements outlined in CEN/TS 18099, providing an increased level of assurance with an extended period of active testing and inclusion of complex, highly-weighted attack types.

As AI-generated deepfakes and injection attacks rapidly evolve, CEN/TS 18099 is helping organizations to move beyond vendor-led claims with accredited, standards-based benchmarks that provide real comparability and trust. While many biometric providers point to independent testing, too often these evaluations are conducted against proprietary frameworks that have not been developed by industry standards groups. As a result, the testing requirements are inconsistent and cannot be meaningfully compared across vendor solutions.

“In the age of deepfakes, biometric security must be proven, not promised,” said Andrew Bud, founder and CEO of iProov. “CEN/TS 18099 is the first true benchmark for injection attack detection, a requirement now included in NIST 800-63-4. Achieving Ingenium Level 4 through accredited testing sets iProov apart as the highest-assurance facial biometric provider independently validated today.”

During 40 days of intensive evaluation by Ingenium, no successful Injection Attack Method could be established, and iProov successfully blocked all attempts. Critically, this highest tier of protection was achieved while maintaining a Bona Fide Presentation Classification Error Rate (BPCER) of just 1.3%, demonstrating that statutory-grade resilience does not require sacrificing usability.

CEN Level High represents a significant benchmark for injection attack detection under the CEN/TS 18099 framework and provides organizations with a clear, accredited reference point when assessing biometric providers. Exceeding the CEN High level demonstrates that iProov is delivering a highly secure solution independently validated against one of the most demanding standards-based evaluations currently in the market.

Ingenium’s Level 4 Injection Attack Detection evaluation establishes iProov among the leading benchmark solutions for organizations looking to align with the latest NIST 800-63-4 Digital Identity Guidelines and provides a clear path for those requiring phishing-resistant, digital injection-aware security. By combining these results with FIDO Face Verification Certification, iProov provides the only independently established audit trail for the world’s most demanding regulatory environments, including the UK National Cyber Plan and the EU’s EUDI Wallet frameworks. Its solution also conforms to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2 Level AA, including Section 508, delivering an inclusive user experience while achieving high performance.

About iProov

iProov provides science-based biometric solutions that enable the world’s most security-conscious organizations to streamline secure remote onboarding and authentication for digital and physical access. Its award-winning liveness technology and iSOC offer unmatched resilience against deepfakes and generative AI threats while ensuring effortless, scalable user experiences. Trusted by leading governments and enterprises, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.K. Home Office, GovTech Singapore, ING, and UBS, iProov sets the standard in biometric identity assurance. Learn more at www.iproov.com.

