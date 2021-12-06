iProov and Eurostar Launch Trial to Provide Contactless Travel at London St Pancras International

World-first for rail industry enables travelers to complete ticket and passport checks securely at home

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iProov, the world leader in biometric face authentication technology, and Eurostar, the high-speed passenger rail service linking the UK with mainland Europe, have announced that their trial of a contactless fast-track service, SmartCheck, is now live.





SmartCheck enables passengers to complete secure ticket verification and UK exit check on their mobile devices prior to travel. As part of the trial, Business Premier and Carte Blanche ticket holders will be able to scan their identity documentation using their iPhones before arriving at the station, completing a brief biometric face scan to verify that they are the genuine holder of the identity document. The biometric face verification, which uses iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance technology, is then linked to their e-ticket, with confirmation sent to the passenger.

On arrival at St Pancras International station, passengers proceed through a dedicated SmartCheck lane. A brief face scan at the ticket gate verifies that the customer has completed the ticket check, with no sharing of paper or electronic tickets needed. A second face scan at the UK Exit Check allows Eurostar to verify that the passenger has completed their passport information, again replacing the need for travelers to hand over documentation.

SmartCheck aims to revolutionize the travel experience by making it completely effortless for the passenger, while maximizing privacy and increasing reassurance through improved security. The aim is to eliminate queues and expedite the boarding process to further improve customer satisfaction, especially for frequent travelers.

The concept is being brought to train travel as part of the First of a Kind 2020 competition run by Innovate UK, funded by the Department for Transport (DfT). The initiative supports research, development and innovation in the UK rail industry. At this time, the trial involves a limited number of invited passengers and is focused on the check-in and exit control processes operated by Eurostar at St Pancras Station and not the UK or Schengen Entry controls.

“ This secure, convenient and privacy-protecting technology will make life easier and safer for travelers around the world,” said Andrew Bud, Founder and CEO, iProov. “ The days of rooting around in your bag for your passport or hoping that your phone battery doesn’t run out before you show your e-ticket at the gate are over. It’s effortless and convenient while also delivering the reassurance and security that travelers expect.”

“ We are committed to working closely with governments to introduce new tools and technology that streamline the check in and border process,” said Gareth Williams, Strategy Director and Company Secretary, Eurostar. “ Face biometric technology, which we start trialling today, is a fast and contactless solution which will enable secure passenger checks to take place more efficiently and provide a seamless start to the Eurostar customer journey.”

“ Our investment into the First of a Kind competition, supporting ingenious inventions on our rail network, is driving real-world innovations as we build the railway of tomorrow,” said Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary. “ The brand new contactless travel technology from iProov and Eurostar is a window into the future of border control, of smoother, more seamless and convenient journeys.”

iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance technology enables organizations to securely verify the identity of consenting online individuals in a way that is completely effortless for the user. A brief, multi-dimensional biometric face scan combines light, time and space to verify that a remote user is the right person, a real person, and that they are authenticating in real time. This highly secure process, supported by iProov’s active threat management system, protects against spoof attacks and can be used on any smartphone, tablet or computer with a user-facing camera.

The trial was developed in close partnership with Eurostar and WorldReach Software, now part of global identity and data security company, Entrust. All personal data is processed in compliance with GDPR law, with full passenger consent. It is not shared with any party outside the trial and is deleted within six hours of the user travelling.

iProov technology is in use throughout the world, with customers including the US Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the NHS, the Australian Taxation Office, the Singapore Government and many banks and enterprises.

About iProov

Launched in 2013, iProov is the world leader in online facial biometric authentication, working with governments, banks and other enterprises to securely verify customer identity. Used for effortless onboarding and authentication, customers include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), the Australian Taxation Office, GovTech Singapore, Rabobank, ING, and others. iProov’s technologies include Liveness Assurance and Genuine Presence Assurance, which ensures that an online customer is the right person, a real person, and is authenticating right now. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks and digital injection attacks and the emerging threat of deepfakes. iProov was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor 2020 in Identity Access Management & Fraud Detection. For more information, please see www.iproov.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Eurostar

For more information, please contact press.office@eurostar.com

Eurostar is the high-speed passenger service linking London St. Pancras International with city centre stations in mainland Europe, via the Channel Tunnel. Eurostar was established in 1994 as a partnership between three railway companies: SNCF, SNCB and LCR (London and Continental Railways). On 1 September 2010, Eurostar became a single, unified corporate entity owned by three shareholders: SNCF, SNCB and LCR. LCR’s holding was transferred to the Treasury in 2014 and sold by the UK government to a consortium comprising Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec (CDPQ) and Hermes Infrastructure in May 2015.

