iProov Achieves eIDAS Service Module Certification to Qualified Trust Level

Biometric Face Verification and Authentication Independently Certified to Europe’s Highest Standard

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iProov, the world leader in face authentication technology, announced today that its biometric verification and authentication services have received eIDAS module certification as Qualified Trust Services, the highest level of assurance. This unique certification enables iProov to supply onboarding and authentication services to Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSPs) throughout the European Union (EU) without complicated integration audits being required.

“For the first time, providers of Qualified Signatures can break free of video interviews,” said Andrew Bud, Founder and CEO of iProov. “That is the impact of the certification of our automated biometric verification services to QTSP standards. Our solution is faster, easier, more secure and lower cost. eIDAS QTSP certification is the highest international bar for the technology and business systems of a biometric verification provider, so this certification gives confidence to identity providers worldwide that they can rely on iProov.”

eIDAS (Electronic Identification, Authentication and Trust Services) is an EU regulation that governs digital identity and trust services for electronic transactions throughout the region. Instead of relying on in-person interactions, or using postal or fax services, eIDAS seeks to enhance trust in electronic transactions by providing a common foundation for secure electronic interaction between citizens, businesses and public authorities.

This latest certification of iProov technology enables organizations to implement biometric face verification as part of a trust service, such as certificate issuance or e-signatures, without needing to fully re-audit their services. iProov services have been certified to meet the requirements of eIDAS articles 20 (1) and 24 (1) d and conform to ETSI EN 319 401 and 411-1/2 by independent auditors, TÜV TRUST IT, TÜV AUSTRIA Group. Under module certification, iProov’s technology will be independently and rigorously re-audited yearly to ensure conformance to the regulations.

Using iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance®, for example, organizations can securely bind a user’s identity to a Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) using biometric face verification. The QES is validated and recognized as the legal equivalent to a handwritten signature and also provides a secure audit trail, providing immense convenience to the end user.

iProov technology is being used by itsme, providers of Belgium’s digital identity app, and by SK ID in Estonia’s state-certified digital identity solution, SmartID.

Launched in 2013, iProov is the world leader in online facial biometric authentication, working with governments, banks and other enterprises to securely verify customer identity. Used for effortless onboarding and authentication, customers include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), the Australian Taxation Office, GovTech Singapore, Rabobank, ING, and others. iProov’s technologies include Liveness Assurance™ and Genuine Presence Assurance®, which ensures that an online customer is the right person, a real person, and is authenticating right now. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks and digital injection attacks and the emerging threat of deepfakes. iProov was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor 2020 in Identity Access Management & Fraud Detection. For more information, please see www.iproov.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

