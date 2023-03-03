iPhone 14 & 14 Pro Deals & Sales List (March 2023) Researched by Deal Stripe

Compare the top Apple iPhone 14 deals and sales for March 2023, comparing the top savings on iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max carrier and unlocked phones
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the latest iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Pro deals for March 2023, including offers from AT&T, Verizon, Xfinity and Walmart. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best iPhone 14 Deals:
- Shop Apple iPhone 14 (Plus, Pro & Pro Max) handsets from $21.64/mo. (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $800 on the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max (ATT.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $1,000 on the latest Apple iPhone 14 smartphones when you trade in an eligible phone (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Shop Apple iPhone 14, 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max smartphones (Xfinity.com)
- Save on the Apple iPhone 14 smartphone (get a virtual gift card worth up to $200 with device purchase) (Visible.com) – Get this deal>>
Best iPhone 14 Pro Deals:
- Save up to $800 on the iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max (ATT.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $1,000 on the latest iPhone 14 Pro (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Shop the Apple iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max (Xfinity.com)
- Save on Apple iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max phones & accessories (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $1,000 on Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max when you trade your old phone (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Shop the Apple iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max (Visible.com)
Unlocked iPhone 14 Deals:
- Save up to $259 on unlocked & carrier Apple iPhone 14 Pro & more iPhone 14 handsets (Gazelle.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $221 on unlocked Apple iPhone 14 smartphones (BackMarket.com) – Get this deal>>
More iPhone Deals:
- Save up to 21% on unlocked & carrier Apple iPhones (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $800 on Apple iPhone 14, 13, SE & more models (ATT.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $1,000 on a wide range of Apple iPhones (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Shop the iPhone 13, SE, 14 & more (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
The links in the list above were researched and published by Deal Stripe, an independent review website. Deal Stripe may earn commissions from sales generated using the links provided.
Apple unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the iPhone 14, on September 07, 2022, and it was released to the public on September 16, 2022. The device boasts a sleek and slim design, with dimensions of 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm and weighing in at 172g. The front and back of the phone are made of Corning-made glass while the frame is crafted from aluminum.
The iPhone 14’s Super Retina XDR OLED display measures 6.1 inches and has a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, with a pixel density of 460 ppi. The display supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, reaching up to 800 nits of brightness in high ambient light conditions and up to 1200 nits in HDR. Additionally, the phone is protected with Ceramic Shield glass and is IP68 dust and water-resistant.
Running on iOS 16 and powered by an Apple A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 14 promises a powerful and efficient performance. The phone comes with a 6GB RAM and storage options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB, which cannot be expanded through a microSD card.
The device features a dual-camera system consisting of a 12 MP wide-angle camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, both with sensor-shift optical image stabilization. The phone’s front camera boasts a 12 MP sensor and is paired with a SL 3D depth/biometrics sensor. The camera system also supports 4K video recording at 60fps, and users can enjoy cinematic mode while recording.
The iPhone 14 comes with Apple Pay, allowing users to pay with their phone securely. The device also supports dual eSIM with multiple numbers for international use and dual Nano-SIM for use in China. The phone is an excellent choice for people who prioritize performance, design, and camera capabilities in a smartphone. However, with its premium price tag, potential buyers should consider their budget before making a purchase decision.
About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares the latest e-commerce sales and retail news with readers. As an affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)