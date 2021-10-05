IP Infusion’s Disaggregated Networking Solution Selected by Diggio to Accelerate Their Network Expansion

OcNOS network operating system enables a highly flexible and scalable network with quick time-to-market

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced that Diggio, an Internet Service Provider for small- and medium-sized businesses located in Texas, has selected IP Infusion’s OcNOS® network operating system, coupled with Edgecore Networks hardware, to expand Diggio’s network while benefiting from network disaggregation.

Diggio needed to deploy new Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) peer routers, which enables the Internet to exchange routing information between autonomous systems, with industry standard capabilities in a co-location environment. The Texas-based ISP will be using the OcNOS solution with Edgecore AS5916-54KXS for BGP peering for its SD-WAN bonded Internet services. They will combine multiple Internet services into a single connection for faster data throughput and zero downtime. The OcNOS-Edgecore platform allows Diggio to expand its 10G connectivity service to 100G in the future.

IP Infusion’s carrier-grade disaggregated networking solutions allow network operators to create innovative services and accelerate new revenue streams. Its validated network operating system, combined with the choice of best-of-breed hardware, supports a diverse range of networking use cases. With IP Infusion’s advanced support services, network operators can migrate seamlessly to an end-to-end disaggregated networking solution that delivers lower Total Cost of Ownership.

“After our in-depth analysis for a disaggregated network solution, the decision to select IP Infusion was easy, plus the whole implementation process has been pain free,” said Tanner Smith, Chief Executive Officer for Diggio. “In addition to lowering our total cost of ownership, the on-boarding process for the IP Infusion solution was simple and easy thanks to very complete documentation, industry-de-facto command-line interface. In fact, we haven’t even had to contact their support services. Due to the success of this deployment, we plan to expand this model to other cities throughout the U.S.”

“Diggio is another company in a growing list of Internet Service Providers who are wanting to take the disaggregated network approach without relying on traditional networks to have more control over their network and deliver innovative services for their customers. They are proving that it doesn’t have to be a complicated and stressful process,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “IP Infusion is significantly increasing their ability to create innovative services and to accelerate more revenue while making them more agile and scalable than their competitors.”

“We are pleased to work with Diggio and IP Infusion on this disaggregated networking solution. Our best-in-class peering router design coupled with IP Infusion’s OcNOS allowed Diggio to expand its network capacity seamlessly and take advantage of the benefits of open networking, including technology choice and lower total cost of ownership. Edgecore Networks provide open networking solutions for a wide range of use cases including optical, data center, service provider, and enterprise networks,” said Heimdall Siao, President, Edgecore Networks.

OcNOS is the industry’s first full-featured modular extensible network OS for white box open networking solutions offering advanced capabilities that include extensive switching and routing support ranging from MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching), PTP (Precision Timing Protocol) and APIs/protocols for SDN (Software Defined Networking). OcNOS features hybrid, centralized or distributed network support; scalable, modular high-performance network; and a robust data plane built on merchant silicon.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is a solution provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 300 customers and is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition and Commercial SONiC Distribution. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

IP Infusion, ZebOS, and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

